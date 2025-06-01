VolcMiner Unveils Groundbreaking D1 Pro Miner at BTC 2025, Dominating Scrypt Mining Performance

On May 29th, the monumental BTC 2025 conference successfully concluded after three days of exhibitions, attracting a record-breaking 35,000 attendees. During the event, leading mining hardware manufacturer VolcMiner officially revealed the specifications of its latest D1 Pro miner, whose industry-leading 151J/G energy efficiency ratio completely outperformed competitors and became the centerpiece of the show.

VolcMiner Co-founder Steve Gao was invited to speak at both BTC 2025 and LTC Summit 2025. In his keynote address, he emphasized, “VolcMiner is committed to providing every miner with more choices and freedom. Through technological innovation, we aim to lower mining barriers and collectively build a more open and sustainable mining ecosystem.” This vision not only resonated strongly with attending miners but also earned praise and endorsement from Litecoin creator Charlie Lee.

According to professional evaluation agencies, VolcMiner D1 Pro’s 4D packaging technology and ultra-low voltage design deliver 5x the performance of traditional solutions, while its deeply optimized on-chip memory computing architecture reduces power consumption by 75%. With these dual technological advantages, the D1 Pro achieves:

-Normal Mode:18G hash rate at just 3500W, with an unprecedented 194J/G efficiency—currently the best among all mass-produced Scrypt miners.

– Low Power Mode: Maintains 9G hash rate while drastically cutting power to 1360W, achieving a record-breaking 151J/G efficiency. This surpasses VolcMiner’s own previous benchmark of 165J/G set at MiningDisrupt in March 2025, offering an ultimate power-saving solution for high-electricity-cost regions.

“The VolcMiner D1 Pro not only redefines Scrypt mining efficiency standards but also ensures long-term, stable profitability for miners through its flexible dual-mode operation—especially crucial amid today’s volatile global energy prices,” stated Steve Gao.

The miner is now available for global pre-order, with the first batch scheduled for delivery in Q3 2025. During the exhibition, VolcMiner’s booth showcased live demonstrations of the D1 Pro’s real-time efficiency, drawing large crowds of industry professionals. Analysts predict its launch may accelerate the phase-out of older miners with efficiency ratios above 300J/G, ushering in a new era for Scrypt mining.

About VolcMiner

VolcMiner is a mining hardware brand owned by TECKVIA LIMITED, a Hong Kong-based technology company specializing in advanced electronic and semiconductor solutions. As an innovation-driven entity, TECKVIA LIMITED supports VolcMiner in delivering cutting-edge mining equipment, aiming to reshape the future of blockchain infrastructure through performance, efficiency, and global accessibility.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.