Alessio Tomasoni Reaches Historic $1M/Month Team Growth in Just 9 Months at FLOW International in the Life Insurance Industry

A Historic Milestone in Life Insurance Team Growth

In a historic moment for the life insurance industry, Alessio Tomasoni, now Managing Partner of FLOW International, became the first person on record to build a $1 million/month life insurance team in under nine months — a growth never before publicly achieved in such a short time.

Even more impressive, Alessio accomplished this with only 78 agents, while most industry leaders require hundreds — or even thousands — of agents to reach similar volume.

In April 2025, Alessio’s “The Millionaires Team” hit $524,371, and just 30 days later, in May, they soared to $1,051,492 — doubling production in one month.

From Fitness Influencer to Industry Leader

Alessio’s journey is as inspiring as it is unexpected. He first arrived in the U.S. in May 2019 as an au pair, driven by the dream of building a better life.

Before entering the insurance world, Alessio was a fitness entrepreneur in Italy and a widely followed fitness influencer, whose YouTube channel earned millions of views. His platform inspired others through discipline, mindset, and authenticity — all of which now define his leadership style in financial services.

In September 2024, he started to build his team in the life insurance industry — and within months, began breaking records.

The Fastest to $1M/Month — Powered by FLOW International

As Managing Partner at FLOW International, Alessio scaled using one of the most powerful growth platforms in the industry. FLOW is a leading multinational, multilingual life insurance organization, equipping agents with exclusive, high-quality leads in the language they speak.

Whether it’s English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese), Hindi, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Haitian Creole, or many more, agents are matched with clients they can serve authentically and effectively — breaking through language and cultural barriers that most agencies struggle with.

This lead system, combined with Alessio’s relentless work ethic, created one of the most explosive growth stories the industry has ever seen.

“I came to the U.S. with nothing but a dream and a work ethic,” Alessio says. “This proves what’s possible when the right system meets the right mindset. We’re not just selling life insurance — we’re building leaders, legacy, and freedom.”

Rolex Challenge: 90 Days to Win

To inspire his team and recognize top performance, Alessio launched a 90-day competition with a Rolex watch valued over $10,000 as the grand prize. The challenge is still active, and agents who join now are eligible to qualify.

“I’m looking for people who are hungry, competitive, and ready to lead,” he says. “If you’re all in, I’ll help you win — and yes, you can still take the Rolex.”

What’s Next for Alessio Tomasoni?

With momentum and attention at an all-time high, Alessio is just getting started. He’s on a mission to open offices across the country and build a legacy organization where immigrants, bilingual agents, and everyday entrepreneurs can rise to the top faster than ever before.

Whether you’re brand new or licensed, Alessio offers a rare combination of personal mentorship, scalable systems, and a culture built for performance.

“This is just the beginning,” he says. “We’re not here to follow the industry — we’re here to redefine it.”

Industry Endorsement

“Alessio did $500K in April and said publicly that he would hit $1 million in May — and honestly, most people didn’t believe it was possible, but Karelin and I believed in him 100%. And it happened. The last days of May were an incredible push — everyone was locked in, going for that goal. It was one of the most exciting runs we’ve ever seen. He is not only the Managing Partner of the organization, but he and his wife, Arianna, are our family here in the U.S.”

— Istvan Kovalkovits, CEO and Founder, and Karelin Marte, Co-Founder of FLOW International

Join the Record-Breaking Team

Want to join Alessio Tomasoni’s record-breaking organization “The Millionaires Team” and compete in the Rolex Challenge? Apply today and take your seat on the fastest-growing team in the life insurance industry.

For more updates or inquiries, feel free to reach out via:

Alessio’s Instagram: @alessiotomasoniofficial

FLOW Instagram: @flowinternationalgroup

About FLOW International

FLOW International is a leading multinational life insurance organization that provides agents with exclusive, high-quality leads in multiple languages. The company supports a diverse network of agents, enabling authentic client engagement across cultural and linguistic lines. FLOW’s innovative platform and leadership foster rapid growth and performance within the life insurance industry.

Media Contact:

Ana Asencio

Head of Operations

Email: ana@flowinternationalgroup.com

Website: https://flowinternationalgroup.com/