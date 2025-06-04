Global Coin Unveils Ultra-Rare 2025 W $50 Burnished Gold Eagle SP70 with Exclusive Signatures

Global Coin is thrilled to announce the release of three distinct variants of the 2025 W $50 Burnished Gold Eagle, each graded PCGS SP70 with Advanced Release designation and individually autographed by one of three numismatic luminaries: Stephanie Sabin (President of PCGS), Anna Cabral (former U.S. Treasurer), or Kenneth Bressett (renowned numismatic author). These limited-edition coins, each uniquely signed, represent the pinnacle of rarity, craftsmanship, and historical significance, offering collectors an unparalleled opportunity to own a masterpiece from the American Gold Eagle series.

Struck at the West Point Mint with the distinctive “W” mintmark, the 2025 Burnished Gold Eagle features a unique matte-like finish, achieved through a labor-intensive process of tumbling blanks with steel beads and hand-feeding them into specially adapted presses. Introduced in 2006 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Gold Eagle series, burnished editions are produced in far smaller quantities than their mint state counterparts. In 2024, only 2,730 burnished 1 oz Gold Eagles were minted compared to 292,000 mint state coins—a scarcity ratio of approximately 107 to 1. While 2025 mintage figures are pending, similar exclusivity is anticipated, making each of these signed variants exceptionally rare.

Each coin carries the prestigious PCGS SP70 grade, indicating flawless surfaces and a perfect strike with no imperfections under magnification. The Advanced Release designation further enhances their value, marking them as among the earliest coins shipped from the Mint, ensuring superior quality. What sets these coins apart are their three distinct autograph variants: one signed by Stephanie Sabin, another by Anna Cabral, and a third by Kenneth Bressett. Each signature adds a unique connection to a towering figure in numismatics, making these coins coveted collector’s items.

The coin’s obverse features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ timeless depiction of Lady Liberty, originally designed for the 1907 $20 Double Eagle, striding forward with a torch of enlightenment and an olive branch of peace. The reverse, redesigned in 2021 by Artistic Infusion Program artist Jennie Norris and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon, showcases a powerful close-up of a bald eagle, accentuating its strength and majesty. The burnished finish highlights the intricate details, creating a frosted relief against matte fields for a visually stunning effect. Crafted from .9167 fine gold (22 karat, with 1 troy ounce of pure gold), the coin measures 32.70 mm in diameter and 2.87 mm in thickness, with a reeded edge that complements its elegant design.

“These three distinct variants of the 2025 Burnished Gold Eagle are a collector’s dream, each uniquely signed by a numismatic legend—Stephanie Sabin, Anna Cabral, or Kenneth Bressett,” said Stephen Pfeil, President of Global Coin. “With their ultra-low mintage, perfect SP70 grading, and exclusive Advanced Release status, these coins are not just rare—they’re a legacy of artistry and history that will captivate collectors for generations.”

The scarcity of burnished Gold Eagles has historically driven significant premiums over their intrinsic gold value. For instance, the 1991-P $25 Proof Gold Eagle, with a mintage of 24,100, has appreciated considerably. The 2025 Burnished Gold Eagle, with its perfect grade, early release status, and three unique signature variants, is poised for similar long-term value growth. Each coin is presented in its original packaging with a Certificate of Authenticity, ensuring its provenance and collectible appeal.

Available exclusively at shopglobalcoin.com, these three signed variants are expected to sell out quickly due to their limited quantities and high demand. Collectors are encouraged to secure their preferred variant—or all three—before they are gone.

For more information or to purchase, contact Global Coin at (888) 782-4406 or visit www.shopglobalcoin.com

About Global Coin Global Coin is a leading provider of rare and certified coins, dedicated to connecting collectors with the world’s most exceptional numismatic treasures. With a commitment to authenticity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Global Coin offers pieces that embody historical significance and investment potential.