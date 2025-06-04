Krystal Briggs Appointed as Fractional CTO, Driving Scalable Ethical AI for Enterprises and Mission-Driven Startups

A Strategic Leap Toward Impactful Innovation

Krystal Briggs, AI strategist and digital transformation leader, has embraced a new role as a Fractional Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This appointment reflects her commitment to architecting ethical, scalable AI systems that drive both enterprise growth and social impact. In this capacity, Briggs supports early-stage and growth-phase companies with tech-forward strategies grounded in privacy, fairness, and compliance.

Her transition comes at a pivotal time when trust and transparency are paramount in AI development—and she is uniquely positioned to meet that demand. “The companies that will thrive in the future are those that can build AI systems with ethics and scalability woven into their foundations,” Briggs explains.

From Inclusion Advocate to Technical Strategist

Krystal’s professional journey began in the field of early childhood education, where she worked with children who had communication differences, including those on the autism spectrum and English Language Learners (ELLs). This experience sparked a deep awareness of the systemic inequities that persist in technology access and representation.

Determined to make a difference, she transitioned into the AI sector, bringing her commitment to equity and inclusion with her. During her tenure at Meta, Krystal contributed to developing multilingual AI models, assessing fairness in large language models, and shaping governance frameworks to ensure that AI technologies serve all populations equitably. Her work at the intersection of equity and AI has earned her recognition as a trailblazer in human-centered technology.

Global Engagement & Strategic Speaking

Krystal continues to shape the global AI conversation through strategic speaking engagements and policy forums. In April 2025, she joined the DC Finance Family Office Conference as a featured panelist in the session “Navigating Artificial Intelligence – Do’s, Don’ts, and Best Practices.” There, she shared insights on enterprise-level AI implementation, model safety, and governance challenges in real-world environments.

She also delivered a keynote at the Latino Leaders Magazine Summit, offering frameworks for leveraging AI to drive growth and operational efficiency in diverse business contexts. Her talk emphasized automation, data-driven decision-making, and inclusive innovation as drivers of long-term business value.

Further cementing her global influence, Briggs was invited to speak at the United Nations’ Financing for Sustainable Development side event titled “Can Artificial Intelligence Bridge the Development Financing Gap?” Sharing the stage with UN officials and international development leaders, she highlighted how ethical AI can support inclusion, transparency, and better decision-making in global finance and sustainability efforts.

Her leadership and public voice will be spotlighted in an upcoming feature in Global Woman Magazine, recognizing her commitment to gender equity in technology and ethical innovation at scale.

Fractional CTO: Designing Systems That Scale With Integrity

As a Fractional CTO, Krystal partners with founders and executive teams to:

Avoid misaligned or wasteful AI/infra builds

Build investor-ready technical narratives

Navigate cloud and cybersecurity decisions confidently

Align AI systems with regulatory expectations (privacy, fairness, risk)

Her approach blends deep technical knowledge with a systems-level view of impact—ensuring that innovation serves both business outcomes and the broader public good. Her work not only helps companies scale but does so with a focus on long-term societal value and responsible governance.

Mentorship, Equity, and the Future of AI

Outside of her executive advisory roles, Krystal is a passionate mentor for the next generation of AI professionals and underrepresented technologists. She is active in women-in-tech networks and inclusive innovation programs, where she guides emerging leaders to build with equity, scale, and social purpose.

“Who is being left behind—and how can we design systems that serve everyone from the start?” This guiding question continues to fuel her work as she mentors aspiring technologists and leads the charge for more inclusive innovation in the tech sector.

Krystal Briggs delivering her keynote at the Latino Leaders Magazine Summit on AI Strategy & Business Impact.

About Krystal Briggs

Krystal Briggs is an AI & Digital Transformation Strategist with expertise in scalable growth, ethical AI systems, and inclusive innovation. She previously led technical strategy at Meta with a focus on fairness in multilingual data and has spoken at leading forums, including the United Nations, the DC Finance Conference, and the Latino Leaders Summit. Today, as a Fractional CTO, she helps startups and global organizations architect AI systems that are compliant, secure, and aligned with human-centered values.

Media Contact:

Krystal Briggs

Fractional CTO | AI & Cloud Strategist | Public Speaker

Phone: 347-764-6390

Email: krystalbriggs853@gmail.com

LinkedIn: Krystal Briggs LinkedIn