LA PREMIERE Realty Unveils Ultra-Exclusive Star Island Estate with Unprecedented Redevelopment Potential

The property, situated on Star Island’s prime waterfront, features expansive water views and represents one of the few remaining opportunities for substantial redevelopment on the exclusive island. With direct access to Biscayne Bay and unobstructed downtown Miami skyline views, the estate is positioned to become one of South Florida’s most significant luxury residential projects.

“This Star Island opportunity transcends typical luxury real estate offerings,” said Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras, Licensed Real Estate Broker and Owner of LA PREMIERE Realty. “We’re presenting not just a property, but a canvas for creating a world-class estate that could potentially deliver exceptional return on investment given Star Island’s continued appreciation and limited inventory.”

Star Island, an 86-acre man-made island in Biscayne Bay, has long been recognized as Miami’s most exclusive enclave, home to celebrities, business magnates, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Recent sales on the island have consistently broken price records, with neighboring properties trading above $75 million.

The offering comes amid unprecedented demand for Miami’s ultra-luxury real estate, particularly waterfront properties with redevelopment potential. Market analysis indicates luxury waterfront properties in Miami Beach have appreciated approximately 25% over the past two years, with Star Island commanding the highest premiums.

LA PREMIERE Realty is offering this property with comprehensive redevelopment advisory services, including architectural consultation, permitting guidance, and investment analysis. Preliminary studies suggest the site could accommodate a modern estate exceeding 20,000 square feet with amenities matching the world’s finest residences.

“What distinguishes this opportunity is not just the location, but the potential ROI for the right investor,” Mauricio explained. “Our analysis suggests that after redevelopment, the property could achieve a valuation that substantially exceeds the combined acquisition and construction costs, making this as much an investment opportunity as a lifestyle acquisition.”

The brokerage has assembled a team of luxury development experts to assist potential buyers, including architects, interior designers, and construction management professionals with experience developing ultra-luxury properties on Star Island and throughout Miami’s exclusive neighborhoods.

Interested parties must qualify through a confidential financial verification process before receiving detailed property information and scheduling private viewings. LA PREMIERE Realty is implementing strict confidentiality protocols, including non-disclosure agreements, to protect the seller’s privacy and the exclusive nature of the offering.

The property features approximately 100 feet of water frontage, a deep-water dock capable of accommodating large vessels, and expansive grounds suitable for comprehensive redevelopment. Current zoning allows for substantial expansion of the existing structure or complete new construction, subject to local building regulations.

This property aligns with LA PREMIERE Realty’s strategic focus on ultra-luxury properties and off-market opportunities. The boutique brokerage, headquartered in Coral Gables’ historic Biltmore Hotel, specializes in connecting discerning buyers with exceptional properties throughout Miami’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

“Miami’s luxury real estate market continues to attract global interest, particularly from high-net-worth individuals seeking both lifestyle enhancement and investment diversification,” noted Fernandez “. “Star Island represents the pinnacle of this market, with properties rarely becoming available and consistently appreciating even in fluctuating market conditions.”

The brokerage is leveraging its multilingual capabilities—offering client services in English, Spanish, and French—to market this exclusive opportunity to qualified international buyers, particularly from Europe and Latin America, where interest in Miami’s trophy properties remains strong.

For serious inquiries from qualified buyers, LA PREMIERE Realty has established a dedicated communication channel, ensuring discretion and personalized service throughout the acquisition process.

About LA PREMIERE Realty:

LA PREMIERE Realty is a boutique real estate brokerage specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties throughout Miami’s most coveted neighborhoods. Founded by Mauricio Fernandez Piqueras, the firm delivers a concierge-level real estate experience combining cutting-edge technology, deep market insight, and multilingual expertise. Headquartered in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, LA PREMIERE Realty focuses on both high-end residential listings and commercial transactions, with particular expertise in waterfront properties, pre-construction opportunities, and off-market acquisitions. For more information, visit www.lapremiererealty.com or call 305-927-8103.