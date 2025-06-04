DMR News

Alliance Moving & Storage Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

Jun 4, 2025

Alliance Moving & Storage is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley to support their upcoming outdoor public art event. The Chicago-based moving company will handle logistics for the Sculpture Preview Party for artists & sponsors taking place Thursday, May 22, 2025.

The community art project will place 40 sculptures throughout East Dundee, West Dundee, Carpentersville, Elgin, and Barrington. Nearly 60 local artists are creating pieces following an environmental preservation theme, all to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Crossing project — an initiative focused on environmental stewardship and affordable housing in Carpentersville.

For the preview party, Alliance Moving & Storage will transport all artwork to the exhibition space. This is challenging as many sculptures are large and must be moved through standard doorways instead of loading docks. The company will assign teams of 3-4 movers per piece to ensure safe handling of these delicate art installations.

Once the exhibition and auction conclude, the movers will also remove the sculptures and deliver them to auction winners across the Chicago area.

The outdoor art event is expected to draw visitors from throughout Chicagoland and raise awareness for both environmental conservation and affordable housing needs.

More information about the sculpture event and preview party is available on the Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley website.

About Alliance Moving & Storage:

Alliance Moving & Storage is a family-run moving company serving the Chicagoland area with offices in Chicago and Rolling Meadows. The company handles residential and commercial moves, both local and long-distance, as well as furniture disassembly, packing, and storage. Alliance Moving & Storage focuses on professional service from start to finish.

About Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley:

Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley works to eliminate substandard housing by building and renovating homes, advocating for fair housing policies, and providing resources to help families improve their living conditions.

