Tesla Sales Bounce Back in Norway, But Europe Struggles

Tesla’s new car sales in Norway jumped 213% in May compared to last year, defying a downward trend seen across Europe, according to data from the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). Sales rose to 2,600 units from 832 in May 2024, largely fueled by strong demand for the updated Model Y compact SUV.

Norway’s Popularity for Tesla’s Model Y

Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association (NEVA), said the Model Y is highly popular due to its value for money and features that meet Norwegian drivers’ needs such as large luggage space, high ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and a tow hitch.

However, Bu also pointed out that politics influences buying decisions. In a recent NEVA survey of over 15,000 EV owners, 43% said they would avoid Tesla for political reasons, likely linked to CEO Elon Musk’s outspoken support for the MAGA movement and the Trump administration.

Despite the Norwegian surge, Tesla’s European sales in countries like Spain, Portugal, Denmark, and Sweden have fallen sharply. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reported a 49% drop in Tesla vehicle sales across Europe in April, citing increased competition and damage to the brand’s reputation.

Musk’s political activities have impacted Tesla’s image, with his endorsement of Germany’s far-right AfD party and clashes with Scandinavian labor unions stirring controversy. Additionally, Musk’s nearly $300 million donation to Trump’s re-election campaign and support for the Trump administration’s federal agency cuts have led to protests at Tesla dealerships across Europe.

Why Norway Leads in Electric Vehicle Adoption

Rico Luman, senior economist at Dutch bank ING, called Tesla’s Norwegian sales figures “quite remarkable,” attributing them to Norway’s generous EV incentives. These include VAT exemptions, discounts on road and parking taxes, and access to bus lanes. Norway’s significant investment in public charging infrastructure and widespread availability of home charging have also supported EV adoption.

Luman suggested the Tesla sales rebound is linked to deliveries of the revamped Model Y in May, after customers delayed purchases earlier in the year awaiting the new version.

Tesla faces intensifying competition from established automakers and Chinese brands like BYD, which recently outsold Tesla in Europe for the first time. Equity analyst Rella Suskin from Morningstar noted a correlation between Chinese EV market share and battery EV adoption rates in Europe. Norway, with the highest EV adoption rate, also has a strong presence of Chinese vehicles, reflecting clear consumer demand for electric cars.

Author’s Opinion The remarkable growth of Tesla sales in Norway highlights how consistent, supportive government policies and infrastructure investment can accelerate electric vehicle adoption. While Tesla struggles elsewhere in Europe due to political controversies and competition, Norway’s approach proves that clear incentives combined with consumer needs can override broader brand challenges and drive market success.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

