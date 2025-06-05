DMR News

Eunice Atuejide Announces The Release Of The Transformational Guide “Happiness Is Free”

Jun 5, 2025

A New Chapter in Personal Development

Eunice Atuejide, a multifaceted professional encompassing roles as a lawyer, public speaker, transformational coach, and politician, has released her latest work, “Happiness Is Free!!!”. This book serves as a beacon for high achievers seeking clarity, balance, and a purpose-driven life. Drawing from her diverse experiences, Eunice offers insights into achieving sustainable happiness beyond material success.

Embracing the Mantra: Happiness Is Free

Central to Eunice’s philosophy is the belief that true happiness is not tethered to external achievements but is an intrinsic state accessible to all. Through “Happiness Is Free!!!”, she challenges conventional metrics of success, advocating for a life aligned with one’s authentic self. The book provides practical tools and reflections to help readers navigate societal expectations and internal barriers to joy.

A Multifaceted Background Informing a Unique Perspective

Eunice’s rich background includes founding the National Interest Party (NIP) in Nigeria, a technology-driven political platform aimed at inclusive governance. Her academic journey spans agricultural sciences, law, business, and communication, complemented by global experiences across over 70 countries. This diverse exposure informs her holistic approach to personal development and societal change.

A Call to Reclaim Joy and Purpose

In “Happiness Is Free!!!”, Eunice extends an invitation to readers to embark on a transformative journey toward self-discovery and fulfillment. By addressing the internal and external factors that impede happiness, she provides a roadmap for individuals to align with their true purpose and lead a balanced life.

Eunice Atuejide Honored as Best Female Thought Leader in the United Kingdom of 2025

Eunice Atuejide has been named the Best Female Thought Leader in the United Kingdom of 2025 by Evergreen Awards, an honor that celebrates visionaries shaping the future through bold leadership, groundbreaking ideas, and powerful influence.

This recognition highlights Eunice’s remarkable commitment to helping high achievers live purposefully and joyfully. From presidential candidate to clarity coach, author to advocate, Eunice’s journey serves as a beacon for those ready to shed societal expectations and step into their most authentic, fulfilled selves.

About Eunice Atuejide

Eunice Atuejide is a Nigerian-born author, lawyer, public speaker, transformational coach, and politician. She is the founder of the National Interest Party (NIP), a technology-driven political platform in Nigeria. With a multidisciplinary academic background and global experiences, Eunice is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve authentic success and fulfillment.

Media Contact

Eunice Atuejide
Email: atuejide.eunice@gmail.com
