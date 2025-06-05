Soul & Suitcase Travel Announces Launch of She Ventures Travel Club for Women

Soul & Suitcase Travel Announces She Ventures Travel Club for Women: Solo, But Never Alone

Soul & Suitcase Travel, a luxury-focused concierge travel brand founded by certified advisor Mary Palmer, is proud to announce the official launch of the She Ventures Travel Club. This exclusive membership club is crafted specifically for women who desire meaningful, cultural experiences and the freedom to explore the world on their own terms. Designed to empower women to travel confidently, the She Ventures Travel Club offers a supportive community where members are never alone, even when they travel solo.The She Ventures Travel Club creates a sisterhood that supports women as they discover global destinations, meet like-minded travelers, and enjoy unique, luxurious experiences. Whether you’re newly single, retired, or traveling without a partner, the club provides a space where women can embark on life-changing journeys with comfort, ease, and the support of fellow members.



Why Join She Ventures Travel Club?

Traveling the world solo can be intimidating, but with She Ventures, it’s a completely different experience. The club offers a community where women can explore with confidence, knowing that every detail is thoughtfully curated. From handpicked destinations to pre-trip meetups and group events, the club ensures that members connect before they even board the plane.

Founder Mary Palmer highlights the importance of creating an environment where women can travel with a sense of security, connection, and excitement:

“We wanted to build a travel club that’s not just about booking trips, but about creating a real sense of community among women who share a passion for adventure,” said Palmer. “Our members are solo, but they’re never alone in this journey. They’re part of a sisterhood.”

What Makes She Ventures Different?

She Ventures stands out by offering a travel experience designed by women, for women. With a focus on luxury, connection, and soulful exploration, She Ventures is more than just a travel club. It’s a movement. Here’s how She Ventures sets itself apart:

Women-Only Travel Experiences

The club curates exclusive trips to some of the world’s most inspiring destinations — from the beaches of Bali to the vineyards of Tuscany. Each journey is thoughtfully designed with women’s comfort and interests in mind. Connection & Community

She Ventures fosters a sense of community through monthly events, group chats, and pre-trip Zoom meetings, ensuring that members feel connected with their tribe before departure. Curated Itineraries with VIP Perks

Members enjoy access to boutique accommodations, spa credits, exclusive upgrades, and unforgettable experiences, all meticulously planned to make each trip memorable. Personalized Travel Planning

She Ventures ensures that every trip is tailored to the member’s individual preferences. From the destination to the itinerary, the planning is centered around the traveler’s unique schedule and dreams. Flexible Membership

Members can join at their convenience, with insider access to trips, early bird pricing, and special limited-time offers exclusively for club members.

Who Is She Ventures For?

She Ventures is designed for women who love travel but prefer not to go alone. The club is perfect for:

Busy professionals who need a well-deserved break.

who need a well-deserved break. Empty nesters looking to reconnect with themselves through travel.

looking to reconnect with themselves through travel. Solo travelers seeking the ease and camaraderie of group travel.

seeking the ease and camaraderie of group travel. Friends or sisters hoping to create lasting memories together.

Upcoming Adventures

She Ventures members will embark on adventures around the world, timed to coincide with the best travel seasons. Upcoming trips include:

Portugal (July)

(July) Sicily (August)

(August) Spain (September)

Each trip is designed with comfort, safety, and inspiration in mind, making every journey truly unforgettable.

Join the Sisterhood

Are you ready to embrace adventure, connection, and extraordinary experiences? Become a part of the She Ventures Travel Club today. Unlock access to curated journeys, VIP perks, monthly meetups, and a sisterhood that will travel, laugh, and grow together.

To join, visit the She Ventures Travel Club page or call Mary Palmer at 949-547-3689 for more details.



About Soul & Suitcase Travel

Mary Palmer is the spirited founder behind She Ventures Travel Club for Women — a global community born from her own love of exploring the world and a desire to share those adventures with like-minded women. After years of planning unforgettable journeys and realizing that many women long to travel but don’t always have the right companion, Mary created a space where solo doesn’t mean alone.

With a passion for meaningful connections, luxury experiences, and soulful destinations, Mary curates bespoke getaways that go far beyond the typical tour. From spa days in Santorini to rainforest hikes in Costa Rica, her trips are designed to inspire confidence, connection, and personal joy.

Whether you’re celebrating a milestone, ready for a new chapter, or simply craving adventure, Mary’s personal touch and deep travel expertise ensure every woman feels seen, supported, and truly spoiled.

Media Contact

Mary Palmer

Founder, Soul & Suitcase Travel

Email: mary@soulsuitcasetravel.com

Website: https://www.soulsuitcasetravel.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/MaryPalmer59534

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SoulSuitcaseTravel/

Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/557329736936878

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luv2travelluxe

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bespoke-travel-mary-palmer