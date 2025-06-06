Google Expected to Appeal Antitrust Ruling Amid Risk of Losing Chrome

After the conclusion of the lengthy trial in the federal antitrust case against Google, the company has announced its intention to appeal the court’s ruling. The Department of Justice (DOJ) successfully argued that Google violated antitrust laws by maintaining monopolistic control over its search engine and related products.

In a detailed thread posted on X, Google expressed disagreement with the court’s decision, calling it “wrong” and confirming plans to challenge the ruling through an appeal. The company is preparing its legal response as the case moves forward.

Potential Divestiture of Chrome

The remedy phase of the case has sparked discussions on possible solutions to curb Google’s dominance. Among the DOJ’s proposals is the potential sale of Google Chrome, which currently holds a significant market share in web browsers. This drastic step aims to prevent further antitrust violations.

Google has raised concerns about this proposal, highlighting risks including privacy and user security issues if Chrome were to be sold. Instead, the company advocates for the establishment of an independent oversight committee to monitor its operations and ensure compliance.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against Google

The DOJ’s lawsuit, filed in 2020, accused Google of monopolizing the internet search and advertising markets. The protracted trial culminated in late 2024 with a verdict against Google. Since then, both parties have entered the remedy phase, discussing ways to address the court’s findings.

Multiple industry players have voiced opinions during the remedy phase, some expressing how Google’s dominance has affected competition. Notably, some companies have indicated interest in acquiring Chrome should the divestiture be mandated.

Author’s Opinion Google’s appeal signals just how high the stakes are for the company’s future control over key internet infrastructure. While selling Chrome could shake up the browser market and introduce more competition, privacy concerns are valid and must be carefully managed. Ultimately, regulatory bodies face a delicate balancing act: promoting competition without compromising user security or experience.

