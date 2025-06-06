DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Google Expected to Appeal Antitrust Ruling Amid Risk of Losing Chrome

ByHilary Ong

Jun 6, 2025

Google Expected to Appeal Antitrust Ruling Amid Risk of Losing Chrome

After the conclusion of the lengthy trial in the federal antitrust case against Google, the company has announced its intention to appeal the court’s ruling. The Department of Justice (DOJ) successfully argued that Google violated antitrust laws by maintaining monopolistic control over its search engine and related products.

In a detailed thread posted on X, Google expressed disagreement with the court’s decision, calling it “wrong” and confirming plans to challenge the ruling through an appeal. The company is preparing its legal response as the case moves forward.

Potential Divestiture of Chrome

The remedy phase of the case has sparked discussions on possible solutions to curb Google’s dominance. Among the DOJ’s proposals is the potential sale of Google Chrome, which currently holds a significant market share in web browsers. This drastic step aims to prevent further antitrust violations.

Google has raised concerns about this proposal, highlighting risks including privacy and user security issues if Chrome were to be sold. Instead, the company advocates for the establishment of an independent oversight committee to monitor its operations and ensure compliance.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against Google

The DOJ’s lawsuit, filed in 2020, accused Google of monopolizing the internet search and advertising markets. The protracted trial culminated in late 2024 with a verdict against Google. Since then, both parties have entered the remedy phase, discussing ways to address the court’s findings.

Multiple industry players have voiced opinions during the remedy phase, some expressing how Google’s dominance has affected competition. Notably, some companies have indicated interest in acquiring Chrome should the divestiture be mandated.

Author’s Opinion

Google’s appeal signals just how high the stakes are for the company’s future control over key internet infrastructure. While selling Chrome could shake up the browser market and introduce more competition, privacy concerns are valid and must be carefully managed. Ultimately, regulatory bodies face a delicate balancing act: promoting competition without compromising user security or experience.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Learning Giraffe Launches Silly Spin Colors, the Perfect First Learning App for Kids
Jun 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Nat C. Company LLC Recognized as Best Workshop Facilitator in The USA of 2025
Jun 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Ute-Christin Photography Announces 15th Anniversary of Capturing Timeless Moments in Connecticut
Jun 6, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801