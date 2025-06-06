DMR News

Tesla Submits New ‘Robotaxi’ Trademark Applications After Previous Attempt Stalls

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 6, 2025

Tesla has submitted new trademark applications for the term “Tesla Robotaxi,” following earlier setbacks in securing trademarks for its planned self-driving vehicle service.

Back in October 2024, Tesla applied to trademark the words “Robotaxi” and “Cybercab.” The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently requested more detailed information regarding the “Robotaxi” trademark due to its widespread use by companies such as Waymo. Tesla’s “Cybercab” application was halted outright because of the common use of the word “Cyber” by various companies.

New Applications Align with Upcoming Testing

The new “Tesla Robotaxi” trademark applications correspond with Tesla’s plans to begin testing its autonomous ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas, later this month. The company seeks to use the trademark in connection with the service, its mobile app, and the autonomous vehicles themselves.

It is unlikely the USPTO will review these applications in time for the test launch, as trademark reviews typically take several months.

Tesla also has pending trademarks for “Robobus,” “Robus,” and “Cyberbus,” likely related to the van-like concept vehicle showcased last October alongside the Cybercab prototype. CEO Elon Musk previously referred to this vehicle as the “Robovan,” but the term is already trademarked by Estonian robotic delivery company Starship.

What The Author Thinks

Securing unique trademarks is a strategic move in the fiercely competitive autonomous vehicle market. Tesla’s persistence despite regulatory pushback shows the company’s determination to dominate not only the technology but also the branding of future mobility services. However, challenges from existing trademarks highlight how crowded the space already is, underscoring that innovation must be paired with smart legal navigation.

Featured image credit: PickPik

