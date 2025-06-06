TikTok Shop Food Listings Allegedly ‘Putting People at Risk’

A recent BBC investigation found that many food items sold on TikTok Shop lack required allergen information, putting consumers at risk. UK businesses must legally declare any of the 14 major allergens present in their products, but some TikTok sellers are failing to do so.

When alerted, TikTok removed the problematic listings and emphasized their commitment to a safe shopping experience. However, it remains possible for sellers to list food without providing any ingredient or allergen details.

Mega Buy UK sold a sweet treat themed after Netflix’s Squid Game, listing ingredients and allergens as “not applicable.” Another seller, The Nashville Burger, offered a burger kit containing milk and wheat but listed allergens simply as “spices” and “flour.” UK Snack Supply advertised lollipops and crisps with no ingredient or allergen data. Though TikTok removed some flagged products, these sellers continue to offer other items lacking proper allergen disclosures.

The Importance of Allergen Transparency

Simon Williams, CEO of Anaphylaxis UK, warns allergy sufferers to avoid products without clear allergen information, calling the practice “a grave danger.” Allergy charities emphasize that regardless of seller location, platforms like TikTok must protect consumers by enforcing strict safety standards. Kate Lancaster, who runs The Dairy Free Mum on TikTok and has children with milk allergies, criticizes TikTok’s failure to ensure safety and labelling compliance. She calls the situation “unacceptable” and urges the platform to take stronger action. Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, co-founder of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, echoes these concerns, highlighting that since the death of her daughter from an allergic reaction, “Natasha’s Law” requires full allergen labelling on food made on premises and pre-packed for direct sale. She insists TikTok must ensure UK sellers comply with such laws.

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) mandates that food businesses provide allergen information at two points during online sales: product descriptions and packaging. Dr. James Cooper from the FSA stresses the legal responsibility of sellers to provide safe food with accurate allergen information.

Author’s Opinion Allowing food sales without proper allergen labelling on a major platform like TikTok is reckless. The company should enforce stricter controls and hold sellers accountable to protect vulnerable consumers. Ignoring these risks jeopardizes public safety and undermines trust in online shopping.

Featured image credit: ajay_suresh via Flickr

