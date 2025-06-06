DMR News

Microsoft Bing Adds Free AI Video Generator Powered by Sora

ByHilary Ong

Jun 6, 2025

Microsoft Bing announced on Monday the launch of Bing Video Creator, a new feature in its app that uses OpenAI’s Sora model to generate videos from text prompts.

First Free Access to Sora’s Video Generation

OpenAI, Microsoft’s longtime partner, has previously restricted access to Sora’s video generation capabilities to paying customers. The Bing integration marks the first time this AI tool is available for free.

The feature is currently only available on mobile, not desktop, and video creation can take hours even in “fast” mode. Users logged into a Microsoft account can create 10 free video clips, after which they must use Microsoft Rewards points earned through Bing searches or purchases to create more.

At launch, videos are fixed at 5 seconds long and generated only in a vertical 9:16 format, likely targeting social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Microsoft plans to add horizontal 16:9 videos soon.

Author’s Opinion

Offering free AI video generation through Bing is a bold move that could significantly lower barriers for creators and small businesses. Despite some early technical limitations like slow speeds and fixed video length, this tool is a promising step towards widespread adoption of AI in everyday content creation.

Featured image credit: Ppshtefan via GoodFon

Hilary Ong

