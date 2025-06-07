Disney Cuts Costs With Hundreds More Layoffs

Disney has revealed plans to lay off several hundred employees worldwide, affecting teams in its film, television, and finance departments. The entertainment giant faces ongoing challenges as viewers increasingly turn away from traditional cable TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services.

A spokesperson told the BBC, “As our industry transforms at a rapid pace, we continue to evaluate ways to efficiently manage our businesses while fueling the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney.”

This round of layoffs follows a significant reduction in staff in 2023, when about 7,000 employees were cut as part of CEO Bob Iger’s effort to save $5.5 billion (£4.1 billion).

Departments Impacted

The recent job cuts will affect multiple teams, including marketing divisions for Disney’s film and television units. Employees in casting, development, and corporate finance are also among those impacted.

The company emphasized a careful approach: “We have been surgical in our approach to minimize the number of impacted employees,” and assured that no entire teams would be closed.

Disney currently employs approximately 233,000 people globally, with over 60,000 based outside the United States. The company’s portfolio includes major brands such as Marvel, Hulu, and ESPN.

Financial Performance and Content Releases

Despite the layoffs, Disney reported stronger-than-expected earnings in May, with total revenue reaching $23.6 billion in the first quarter of the year—a 7% increase from the same period in 2024. Growth was driven primarily by new subscribers to its Disney+ streaming platform.

Disney has released several films this year, including Captain America: Brave New World and a live-action remake of Snow White. While Snow White faced criticism and underperformed at the box office, Lilo & Stitch set new records, earning over $610 million worldwide since its May release and breaking US Memorial Day weekend box office records.

What The Author Thinks Disney’s ongoing layoffs reflect the intense pressures traditional entertainment giants face amid the streaming revolution. Balancing cost-cutting with innovation is crucial, but layoffs risk dampening morale and creative output at a time when fresh content is key to retaining subscribers. The success of hits like Lilo & Stitch shows the potential, but Disney must carefully navigate the evolving landscape without losing its creative edge.

Featured image credit: The Talisman

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.