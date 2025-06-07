Google Wallet to Delete Your PayPal Account Within Two Weeks

Google Wallet will no longer support PayPal accounts in the US beginning June 13. After this date, users won’t be able to use linked PayPal accounts for online or contactless payments, according to a support page from Google.

New PayPal Integrations Already Stopped

New PayPal integrations into Google Wallet were stopped on April 11. When support officially ends, all PayPal accounts previously added will be automatically removed from the app. Users will lose access to their PayPal transaction history in Google Wallet and will need to rely on the PayPal website or app for past transactions.

Google warns users with recurring payments or subscriptions set up via PayPal on Google Wallet to update their payment methods immediately to avoid service interruptions.

With PayPal support ending, users must have at least one card—credit, debit, or bank account—linked to their Google account to continue making payments through Google Pay.

PayPal Debit Cards Remain Supported

This change only affects PayPal accounts, not PayPal-branded debit cards. Users can still add and use these debit cards for quick payments through Wallet.

PayPal integration will continue to be supported by Google Wallet in Germany. The reasons for this regional difference remain unclear. Reports suggest that PayPal recently added contactless payment capabilities in its apps in Germany, hinting that PayPal might be ending Google Wallet integration in the US in preparation to launch a similar feature independently.

Author’s Opinion This shift reflects PayPal’s effort to consolidate control over its payment experience, perhaps to launch its own contactless payments in the US market. While Google Wallet users will need to adjust quickly, it’s a reminder that dependency on third-party integrations can be unpredictable. Users and businesses should stay agile and diversify payment options to avoid disruptions.

