WhatsApp Will Let You Use Usernames Instead of Phone Numbers

WhatsApp is preparing to add a long-awaited feature: usernames. Currently, WhatsApp requires users to log in using their phone numbers, a system some find inconvenient or privacy-invasive. This is about to change.

How the New Username System Will Work

According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the feature in its latest beta (version 25.17.10.70). While it’s not yet available for public testing, the planned system will allow users to create unique usernames composed of letters and numbers. Certain restrictions will apply: special characters are limited to periods and underscores, usernames cannot start with “www.” or end with common domain suffixes like “.com” to prevent impersonation of websites, and of course, usernames must be unique.

When users change their usernames, others in their chats will see system messages notifying them of the update.

One of the most significant advantages of this update is privacy. Instead of sharing your phone number, you can now choose to display your username when chatting with others. This will allow users greater control over who can see their personal contact information.

This username feature is still under development and could change before its official launch. However, given the beta activity, it’s likely that it will roll out to users soon.

What The Author Thinks This username addition is a much-needed step for WhatsApp, aligning it with modern privacy standards and user expectations. Relying solely on phone numbers is outdated and can expose users to unwanted contact or harassment. The move will not only enhance privacy but could also help WhatsApp compete better with other messaging platforms that offer username-based logins.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.