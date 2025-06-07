Photoshop Launches on Android with All Features Free for Limited Time

Following its iPhone debut earlier this year, Adobe’s flagship editing tool, Photoshop, is now available in beta for Android smartphones and tablets. While not the full desktop version, this app offers more features than most mobile photo editors, bringing Adobe’s advanced tools to Android users for the first time.

Photoshop for Android includes powerful features such as the Spot Healing Brush for quick touch-ups, layers for combining images, and the Tap Select tool, which automatically isolates parts of an image for easy editing or moving.

Additionally, newer capabilities like Generative Fill—powered by Adobe’s Firefly AI—allow users to transform image elements automatically. However, monthly credits limit how much you can use this AI feature.

Free Access During Beta Period

At launch, Adobe is offering all features for free as a “thank you” to beta testers. The app notes that this free access is temporary, though no exact date for locking these features has been given. The iPhone launch required an immediate subscription to access full features, with plans expected to be similar for Android users. Adobe’s new subscription model costs $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Photoshop for Android can be downloaded now from the Google Play Store. It supports devices running Android 11 or higher and requires at least 6GB of RAM. Early testing on devices like the Google Pixel 9 shows the app performs well for quick image edits.

Adobe previously released Photoshop Touch on Android, which was discontinued in 2015. That app offered fewer features compared to the new Photoshop beta, marking a significant upgrade in mobile photo editing capabilities for Android users.

Author’s Opinion Bringing Photoshop’s powerful editing tools to Android for free, even temporarily, signals Adobe’s commitment to mobile-first creativity. The integration of AI features like Generative Fill pushes mobile editing closer to desktop capabilities, offering a serious alternative for creators who prefer editing on their phones or tablets. However, Adobe will need to balance feature access with subscription models carefully to keep users engaged post-beta.

Featured image credit: PickPik

