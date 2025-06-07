Nothing Announces Launch Date for Its Next Flagship Phone

Nothing has officially announced the launch date for its next flagship. The Nothing Phone 3 will debut on July 1st at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET), as revealed in an invite sent to the media.

What We Know So Far

Alongside the announcement, the company shared a cryptic, pixelated image and an animation, offering few details about the device itself. However, previous statements from Nothing CEO Carl Pei and leaked reports give some insight.

Pei mentioned last month that the Phone 3 will be priced around £800 (approximately €949 or $1,081), though prices may vary depending on the region. He also promised “major performance upgrades,” revamped software, and a build made from premium materials.

A recent leak suggests the Nothing Phone 3 will come in black and white, continuing the company’s signature color choices. It is expected in two configurations: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a higher-end model featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Pricing for these variants is rumored to be $799 and $899, respectively.

What The Author Thinks Nothing has carved out a niche with its unique design and competitive pricing. The Phone 3’s rumored specs and price point suggest it aims to compete aggressively in the mid-range flagship space. If the company delivers on performance and premium feel, it could lure users seeking alternatives to more expensive flagship models.

Featured image credit: Heute

