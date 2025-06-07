Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Reveals Nintendo Switch 2 Features Dedicated AI Processors

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised the new Nintendo Switch 2 chip in a video released by Nintendo just days before the console’s launch. Huang described the chip as “unlike anything we’ve built before,” emphasizing its powerful capabilities.

Key Hardware Innovations

According to Huang, the Switch 2 combines three major advancements: advanced mobile graphics, full hardware ray tracing with enhanced brightness and shadows, and an architecture that supports backward compatibility. He also highlighted the inclusion of dedicated AI processors that enhance gameplay in real time by sharpening and animating visuals.

The Switch 2, Nintendo’s first new console in eight years, will be released this Thursday and is expected to offer a larger, faster experience than its predecessor. Priced at $449.99, it also serves as a tribute to late Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata. Huang remarked, “Switch 2 is more than a new console. It’s a new chapter worthy of Iwata-san’s vision.”

Author’s Opinion The addition of dedicated AI processors in the Switch 2 points to a shift in portable gaming, blending raw power with smart enhancements. This could offer players a richer, more dynamic experience and keep Nintendo competitive in a fast-evolving market.

Featured image credit: Moneytimes

