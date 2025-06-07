Samsung Urges Users to Activate Galaxy Anti-Theft Features Immediately

Samsung is urging Galaxy smartphone owners, especially in the UK, to enable the latest anti-theft protections on their devices. This effort supports the UK Home Office’s campaign to reduce mobile phone theft nationwide.

Wide Alert Campaign

The company plans to send update alerts to around 40 million UK account holders. These new security features come with the One UI 7 update and include biometric security, remote locking, and theft detection locks. Initially available on the Galaxy S25 series, these protections are now extended to many older devices as well.

One UI 7 includes protections such as instant locking when theft is suspected, the ability to lock devices offline, remote locking options, and improved identity verification safeguards. Samsung recommends users update to the latest software version to access these features.

Samsung’s Commitment to Customer Safety

Annika Bizon, Samsung’s VP of mobile experience product and marketing, highlighted the importance of customer safety and said the company will continue to promote awareness of its security tools.

More information and guidance on what to do if your phone is stolen can be found on Samsung’s website.

