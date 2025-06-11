Tesla attempts to block public records access ahead of Austin robotaxi launch

Tesla is reportedly attempting to block journalists’ access to public records in Austin related to its upcoming robotaxi service launch in the city. The company announced in January its intention to roll out an unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) service in Austin by June. Late last month, June 12 was reported as the tentative launch date, though Tesla has a history of delaying initial timelines.

Specific details about the Austin rollout remain limited. CEO Elon Musk has mentioned that the service would start with a small fleet of 10 to 20 Model Ys. Meanwhile, competitor Waymo has been operating a robotaxi service in Austin since March in partnership with Uber.

Public Records Controversy

According to Reuters, Austin’s public information officer, Dan Davis, revealed that “third parties” requested the city withhold records to protect their “privacy or property interests.” City officials then sought an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s office, which oversees such disputes.

On April 16, a Tesla attorney filed a legal objection with the Texas Attorney General, arguing that releasing the requested documents would expose “Tesla’s deployment procedure, process, status, and strategy,” potentially causing “irreparable harm” to the company.

Neither Tesla nor the Texas Attorney General’s office has issued a public statement regarding this matter.

Neal Falgoust, responsible for public records requests in Austin’s Law Department, told Reuters that the city “takes no position on the confidential nature of the information,” but must request the Attorney General’s opinion when third parties claim information is proprietary and should remain confidential.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology is currently under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following involvement in multiple crashes. Notably, an unmanned Tesla Cybertruck drove into a pole in February, raising safety concerns.

This controversy unfolds as Tesla’s long-term prospects increasingly hinge on the success of its robotaxi strategy. The company’s market capitalization suffered a severe blow, losing over $100 billion in value following recent public disputes between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Author’s Opinion Tesla’s effort to block access to public records highlights the tension between corporate secrecy and the public’s right to transparency—especially with technologies as impactful as autonomous vehicles. While protecting proprietary information is understandable, excessive secrecy can erode trust and invite regulatory pushback. Open communication and responsible disclosure will be crucial for Tesla to maintain credibility and ensure public safety as it pushes the boundaries of self-driving technology.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

