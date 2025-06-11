Apple AirTag 2 Rumored to Feature Three Upgrades Ahead of Midyear Launch

Since their debut, Apple’s AirTags have become a popular tool for locating lost items, pets, and more. However, they have also faced challenges, particularly around misuse. Now, rumors suggest that Apple is preparing to launch a second-generation AirTag, aiming to offer an improved experience. The new device is reportedly closer to release than many expected, potentially arriving this year.

Reports about the AirTag 2 have circulated since last year, with anticipation building around enhanced features and capabilities designed to address previous shortcomings.

Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg highlights an anticipated AirTag upgrade set to debut in 2025. Gurman suggests the device will likely launch midyear, but not at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), indicating a separate event for the announcement.

Three Major Upgrades to Look Forward To

The AirTag 2 is expected to include significant upgrades such as an enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that would triple the tracking range compared to the current AirTags. Additionally, the new model may leverage Apple’s Vision Pro technology, bringing spatial computing into the tracking experience. To combat misuse such as stalking, the AirTag 2’s speaker will be designed to be more tamper-resistant.

Since launch, AirTags have been misused by bad actors, leading to lawsuits and concerns around stalking. Apple has responded by introducing anti-stalking features that notify users if an unknown AirTag is detected near them. Despite these issues, AirTags have proven valuable in recovering stolen cars, lost luggage, and personal items, with law enforcement agencies increasingly relying on them to assist in investigations. Apple aims to enhance these positive experiences while boosting security and privacy with the upcoming AirTag 2.

What The Author Thinks The AirTag 2 appears poised to address some of the core limitations and controversies of its predecessor, especially regarding privacy and misuse. Enhancements like the improved UWB chip and spatial computing support promise a more precise and immersive tracking experience. However, the real test will be whether Apple’s security upgrades can effectively prevent abuse while maintaining user convenience. Balancing innovation with responsibility will be key to restoring trust and expanding the utility of these popular devices.

