Warner Bros. plans major restructuring by separating cable and streaming units

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 11, 2025

As cable television faces continued stagnation and cord-cutting accelerates, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is restructuring to better position itself in the evolving media environment. The company announced plans to split its operations into two separate publicly traded companies—one focused on streaming and studios, and the other on global cable networks.

Streaming & Studios and Global Networks

The new Streaming & Studios division will encompass Warner Bros. Television, the Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max. In contrast, the Global Networks division will oversee CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, and Bleacher Report.

Interestingly, Discovery+ will not be part of the Streaming & Studios division, suggesting that WBD may place less strategic emphasis on it compared to HBO Max.

HBO Max Rebranding and Content Strategy

HBO Max recently dropped “Max” from its name, returning to the HBO brand to reinforce its focus on premium, high-quality content. This move contrasts with Discovery’s programming, which has struggled in performance, leading to multiple removals from the streaming service.

WBD’s decision mirrors a broader industry trend of media companies separating their streaming services from traditional cable operations. Comcast’s spin-off of NBCUniversal’s cable channels last year is a notable example of this approach.

What The Author Thinks

Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to split streaming and cable operations highlights the growing divide between legacy media and the digital streaming era. By separating these businesses, WBD can sharpen focus on each segment’s unique challenges and opportunities. HBO’s premium content remains a strong asset, while Discovery’s struggles underline the difficulty of balancing broad appeal with high-quality programming. This restructuring reflects the necessity for media giants to adapt quickly or risk losing relevance amid shifting consumer preferences.

Featured image credit: Glen Bowman via Flickr

