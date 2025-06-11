Forge and Flourish Wellness Expands Holistic Health Programs for Families

Forge and Flourish Wellness Unveils Expanded Programs Focused on Family Health

Forge and Flourish Wellness, led by Naturopathic Cellular Response Practitioner and Certified Herbalist Kayla Ussery, is proud to announce an expansion of its wellness programs designed to support holistic health for families. This expansion includes new courses and resources, helping families address nutritional deficiencies, embrace natural healing, and restore balance through cellular nutrition and ancestral wellness practices. a mother of four and a holistic nutrition coach, Ussery brings both professional expertise and personal experience to her work. “Health is a journey, not a destination,” Ussery says. “Our goal at Forge and Flourish Wellness is to help families live vibrantly by integrating holistic practices into their everyday lives.”



Holistic Health for Every Member of the Family

Forge and Flourish Wellness’ newly expanded programs are designed to provide families with the tools they need to embrace holistic health at all stages of life. These offerings emphasize the importance of cellular nutrition and are focused on the body’s innate ability to heal and maintain balance.

One standout feature of the programs is Ussery’s expertise in facial mineral analysis, a method that helps identify nutritional deficiencies before they show up in blood tests. By recognizing imbalances in the skin, hair, and nails, Ussery is able to guide her clients through the process of restoring health using natural remedies, proper nutrition, and lifestyle adjustments.

“Many health problems, from chronic fatigue to skin issues, can be traced back to mineral imbalances,” Ussery explains. “Through careful analysis, we can address these deficiencies before they become major health issues.”

New Courses and Resources to Help Families Heal Holistically

As part of the expansion, Forge and Flourish Wellness is launching several new courses designed to guide families through a holistic approach to health. These courses provide practical advice for restoring balance through nutrition, lifestyle, and natural remedies:

The Sugar Shift : A course aimed at helping individuals reduce their sugar intake and reset their metabolism for better overall health.

The Root Cause Wellness Reset : This course focuses on identifying the root causes of health problems and using nutrition and holistic practices to reset the body's natural balance.

The Forge: Ancestral Nutrition and Seasonal Wellness : A program designed to integrate ancestral wisdom and seasonal living into daily health practices, providing long-term wellness benefits.

: A program designed to integrate ancestral wisdom and seasonal living into daily health practices, providing long-term wellness benefits. Flourish Collective: A high-touch program offering personalized support for correcting mineral deficiencies and utilizing facial mapping techniques to guide healing.

“These courses are a step-by-step guide to helping families make lasting, healthy changes,” says Ussery. “The programs are designed not just to educate, but to inspire families to take control of their health and wellness.”

A Personal and Practical Approach to Holistic Health

One of the unique aspects of Forge and Flourish Wellness is Ussery’s personal approach to health. As a mother who homeschools her children and practices the holistic methods she teaches, Ussery offers real-world solutions that resonate with families seeking sustainable wellness practices.

“I understand the challenges families face when trying to adopt healthier habits in today’s busy world,” Ussery adds. “That’s why I emphasize practical, everyday solutions that work in real life. It’s about making small, intentional changes that lead to big, lasting results.”

Her holistic approach incorporates not only nutrition but also seasonal rhythms, light exposure, rest, and the importance of creating a harmonious home environment. Ussery believes that health is not a one-size-fits-all approach but is deeply individual and tied to the unique needs of each family.

Restoring Health Through Nutritional Support and Holistic Living

At Forge and Flourish Wellness, the focus is on helping individuals and families return to the basics of health—nourishment, natural living, and listening to the body. Ussery teaches that aging and health challenges are often a result of mineral depletion and other deficiencies, which can be addressed through proper nutrition and holistic practices.

“Health doesn’t have to be complicated,” Ussery explains. “It’s about getting back to basics—eating nutrient-dense foods, getting sunlight, staying hydrated, and honoring your body’s needs.”

Recognition as Best Holistic Wellness Practitioner in Houston of 2025

In addition to the expansion of their wellness programs, Forge and Flourish Wellness is proud to announce that Kayla Ussery has been named Best Holistic Wellness Practitioner in Houston of 2025. This prestigious recognition acknowledges Ussery’s dedication to holistic healing and her ability to guide families toward transformative health practices.

Kayla’s work combines scientific research with ancestral wisdom, helping individuals and families improve their health through nutrition, cellular health, and lifestyle changes. As a naturopathic practitioner, her expertise in facial mineral analysis allows her to identify hidden deficiencies, empowering clients to address health issues before they develop into serious problems.

Through her various wellness programs—such as The Sugar Shift, The Root Cause Wellness Reset, and The Forge—Ussery continues to provide families with the tools to restore health and vitality, bringing her expertise directly into homes.

“This recognition is a humbling acknowledgment of the hard work that goes into helping families embrace a holistic lifestyle,” says Ussery. “It’s not just about treating illness but about empowering individuals to live well and thrive.”

About Forge and Flourish Wellness



Forge and Flourish Wellness is a holistic wellness company founded by Kayla Ussery with the goal of helping families restore health through cellular nutrition, ancestral wellness practices, and natural healing. Ussery’s approach combines scientific research with age-old wisdom to guide individuals and families on their wellness journey. Her programs emphasize nutrition, seasonal living, and personalized care to empower clients to thrive in every aspect of their health.

Media Contact

Kayla Ussery

Founder, Forge and Flourish Wellness

Email: hello@forgeandflourishwellness.com

Website: www.forgeandflourishwellness.com

Instagram: @theforgeandflourishwellness