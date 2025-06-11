Eleventh Hour Announces Transformative Staffing and Coaching Solutions to Revolutionize Talent Strategies

The Fusion Model: Recruiting Meets Coaching

Eleventh Hour’s innovative approach to staffing goes beyond the traditional methods seen in the industry. Unlike many firms that focus only on recruitment, Eleventh Hour combines executive recruiting expertise with ICF-certified coaching to support new hires from day one. This fusion model enhances employee engagement and retention, ensuring that talent doesn’t just fit the job but also thrives in their role.

By incorporating coaching into the recruiting process, Eleventh Hour ensures that new hires are equipped to perform, lead, and contribute meaningfully to the organization. “What if the right hire wasn’t just qualified—but also supported, coached, and ready to lead?” asks Jeff Ganter, President of Eleventh Hour. “Our approach sets the stage for sustainable success, not just a quick fix.”

Fractional Recruiting: A Flexible, Cost-Effective Talent Solution

The company’s Fractional Recruiting model provides senior-level recruiting support without the costs associated with a full-time team. This flexible approach is ideal for companies that face fluctuating hiring needs or are scaling rapidly, offering an agile solution that can scale as the organization grows.

Eleventh Hour’s Fractional Recruiting services provide an efficient alternative to traditional hiring models, saving companies between 30-50% annually in staffing costs. With the capability to serve as a scalable talent acquisition partner, Eleventh Hour supports everything from entry-level hires to C-suite executives. The model is particularly beneficial for startups or organizations in transition, as it offers the necessary expertise without the overhead of in-house staff.

The First 90 Days® Program: A Retention Tool That Pays for Itself

One of Eleventh Hour’s most successful innovations is the First 90 Days® onboarding and coaching program. Research from SHRM reveals that structured onboarding increases new hire retention by 50% and boosts productivity by 62% within the first year. Eleventh Hour’s program integrates coaching, training, and support to ensure new employees are set up for success.

The program addresses the critical early days of a new hire’s journey, helping them acclimate quickly, build confidence, and align with the company culture. This proactive approach significantly reduces turnover, which is often costly for organizations. It’s a retention strategy that pays for itself, with employees who undergo structured onboarding being 58% more likely to stay in their roles for more than three years.

A Trusted Strategic Partner for HR and Talent Acquisition Teams

Eleventh Hour doesn’t just provide staffing services—it partners with HR and Talent Acquisition teams to build flexible, future-proof workforce strategies. The firm’s deep industry knowledge and strategic counsel are invaluable to companies looking to optimize their teams.

Rather than simply filling roles, Eleventh Hour helps shape organizational structures, define roles, and create hiring timelines that align with long-term goals. By acting as a trusted advisor, Eleventh Hour helps companies build teams that last, ensuring they not only attract the right talent but also retain and nurture it.

Emotional Intelligence in Hiring: A People-First, Purpose-Driven Approach

One of Eleventh Hour’s core philosophies is its focus on emotional intelligence in the hiring process. While many staffing agencies focus solely on technical qualifications, Eleventh Hour’s emphasis on culture fit and emotional alignment is what sets the firm apart. The company’s approach ensures that every new hire is not only a good match for the job but also a good fit for the team and the organization’s values.

“We don’t just find talent—we help them thrive,” says Ganter. This human-centric approach allows Eleventh Hour to build teams with a high degree of cohesion and long-term success, focusing on both the role and the individual’s potential.

Thought Leadership: Eleventh Hour’s Vision for the Future of Work

As the world of work evolves, Eleventh Hour continues to innovate, providing solutions that are built for today’s fast-paced, hybrid, and remote work environments. The firm’s strategic workforce planning includes leadership upskilling, DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) alignment, and succession planning—all delivered with a coaching-centric approach to ensure employees not only succeed but grow within their roles.

The future of work is constantly changing, and Eleventh Hour remains a forward-thinking partner, ensuring that companies are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Their unique ability to fuse recruiting with coaching prepares organizations to adapt to the shifting workforce dynamics.

About Eleventh Hour

Eleventh Hour is a strategic talent partner with over two decades of experience in staffing, recruiting, and executive coaching. . Eleventh Hour blends traditional recruiting expertise with certified coaching methodologies to align people with purpose and performance. Their services include fractional recruiting, contract staffing, project-based hiring, executive coaching, and strategic workforce planning.

Eleventh Hour’s commitment to hiring smart, coaching strong, and retaining longer allows organizations to build teams that lead, last, and lift.

Media Contact

Jeff Ganter

President, Eleventh Hour

Email: jeff@11thr.com

Website

Eleventh Hour LinkedIn

Jeff Ganter LinkedIn