World of EUC: Extraordinary Keynote in End User Computing

Ethan Lin

Jun 12, 2025

The World of EUC (WEUC) has announced an unprecedented keynote panel for its second annual EUC World Amplify conference, scheduled for August 4-7, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

For the first time, top technical experts from end user computing (EUC) giants will take the stage together for an independent and unfiltered discussion of all things EUC. 

Confirmed panelists include:  Andrew Morgan from AWS, Shawn Bass from Citrix, Ryan Costello from Google Cloud, Joe Rizkallah from Nutanix, Lokesh Batra from NVIDIA, Christopher Reed from Omnissa, and Christian Aquilina from Parallels.

Titled “EUC Tomorrow, Today,” the discussion will be moderated by WEUC Director Stephen Wagner.  Registration is open at https://worldofeuc.org/EUCWorld2025.

“This will be a real discussion providing real insight with an engaged, in-person community,” said Wagner. “These panelists and their companies will shape this industry for the next decade and beyond. This is a huge learning opportunity for every EUC professional out there.”

The keynote is a live and in-person event. WEUC will not video record or share a transcript. Registration is open at https://worldofeuc.org/EUCWorld2025. 

Janna White, WEUC Director, said “Our board has 100 plus years of experience in the industry and we’ve never seen a panel with so much influence across EUC technologies. We are incredibly proud and grateful to the participants.”

“It is because of WEUC’s independence and the participants’ support for a strong EUC community that this is possible,” said Jarian Gibson, WEUC Chairperson. “These panelists are smart. You can count on great insights. Let’s Go!” 

WEUC is a nonprofit founded in 2024 to cultivate a thriving community where EUC professionals share insights, foster collaboration, and build connections. WEUC is an independent, inclusive and vendor-agnostic platform. Learn more here: https://worldofeuc.org/. EUC World Amplify is WEUC’s 2025 in-person event drawing EUC professionals, vendors and channel partners from around the world. Learn more here: https://worldofeuc.org/EUCWorld2025.

Ethan Lin

