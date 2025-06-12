Starbucks to introduce Microsoft Azure OpenAI assistant for baristas

Starbucks plans to introduce a generative AI assistant, developed in collaboration with Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI platform, to 35 locations this month. This initiative aims to simplify baristas’ workflows and speed up service at its cafes. The coffee giant showcased the new technology during its Leadership Experience event in Las Vegas, attended by over 14,000 North American store managers.

Broader Rollout and Business Goals

A full launch of the “Green Dot Assist” platform across the U.S. and Canada is planned for fiscal year 2026, beginning this fall. This move supports Starbucks’ ongoing efforts to revive U.S. sales and enhance customer experience, with CEO Brian Niccol emphasizing a target of reducing order service times to four minutes. Quick access to accurate information via AI could be key to meeting this goal.

Baristas will use tablets equipped with Green Dot Assist behind the counter, allowing them to ask questions—either by typing or voice—about a variety of topics, from drink preparation to troubleshooting equipment issues. This replaces the need to consult manuals or intranet resources, streamlining daily operations.

Looking ahead, Starbucks envisions next-generation AI capabilities that could automatically create IT tickets for equipment problems or suggest substitutions when a barista calls out, according to Chief Technology Officer Deb Hall Lefevre.

Strengthening Partnership with Microsoft

This development marks an expansion of Starbucks’ partnership with Microsoft, roughly a year after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stepped down from Starbucks’ board. Since OpenAI’s ChatGPT debut in late 2022, major corporations like Walmart and JPMorgan Chase have similarly adopted generative AI assistants to enhance workforce productivity and potentially reduce costs.

Despite AI’s potential, chatbots sometimes produce incorrect or misleading responses—so-called “hallucinations.” Lefevre assured that Starbucks’ collaboration with Microsoft includes safeguards to ensure the accuracy of AI-provided information.

Other restaurant brands are also turning to AI for operational improvements. For example, Yum Brands partnered with Nvidia to deploy AI-driven order-taking and performance analysis, though some partnerships, like McDonald’s collaboration with IBM on AI drive-thru ordering, have not met expectations.

At the Leadership Experience event, Starbucks also introduced the latest Mastrena espresso machines and an updated point-of-sale (POS) system. Lefevre noted that experienced baristas have adapted to the new POS within an hour, and it offers features like personalized recommendations and easy access to loyal customers’ repeat orders, supporting Starbucks’ goal of personalized service.

What The Author Thinks The integration of AI like Green Dot Assist in Starbucks stores reflects a smart blend of technology and human expertise. While AI can accelerate workflows and reduce errors, the true challenge will be preserving the personal connection that defines Starbucks’ brand. Overreliance on automation risks undermining the warmth and spontaneity customers expect. Success will depend on finding the right balance—using AI as a tool to empower baristas rather than replace the human element.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

