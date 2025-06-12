DMR News

Google offers buyouts to employees company-wide, including Search team

ByHilary Ong

Jun 12, 2025

Google offers buyouts to employees company-wide, including Search team

Google has extended voluntary buyout offers to employees in several of its divisions, including its Knowledge & Information (K&I) unit—which houses Search, Ads, and Commerce—along with central engineering, marketing, research, and communications teams. This latest round follows multiple waves of headcount reductions since Google’s mass layoffs of 12,000 employees in 2023.

While the exact number of employees impacted by the buyouts remains undisclosed, sources indicate the company is encouraging some team members to consider voluntary exit packages as part of its ongoing workforce realignment.

Focus on U.S.-Based Employees and Return-to-Office Policies

The voluntary exit program applies primarily to U.S.-based staff. Additionally, some teams are now requiring remote workers who live within 50 miles of a Google office to return to a hybrid work schedule, aiming to foster more in-person collaboration.

Nick Fox, newly appointed head of K&I after an October reorganization, sent a memo emphasizing that the buyout program is designed as a “supportive exit path” for those who do not feel aligned with the company’s strategy or are struggling to meet expectations. Conversely, he encouraged employees who remain passionate and productive to stay engaged as Google pursues ambitious plans.

Google’s chief financial officer, Anat Ashkenazi, highlighted in October that controlling costs is a top priority for 2025, even as the company ramps up investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. This cost discipline is reflected in shifts like overhauling internal learning platforms to prioritize AI skill development over less essential programs.

Buyouts Replace Some Layoffs

This year, Google has increasingly favored buyouts over abrupt layoffs. Earlier buyout programs targeted units such as Platforms and Devices (responsible for Android, Chrome, Pixel, and more), People Operations, legal, and finance teams. Severance packages in some units included up to 14 weeks’ pay plus an additional week per year of service.

The move comes after criticism of Google’s 2023 layoffs, which many employees described as abrupt and poorly handled—leading to morale issues despite strong earnings reported by the company.

Some employees have welcomed the shift to buyouts as a more respectful approach to workforce changes. However, buyout announcements have often coincided with stricter office return requirements, creating mixed feelings about work-life balance and company culture.

Author’s Opinion

While Google’s increasing use of buyouts over layoffs suggests a more humane approach to workforce reduction, the concurrent push for in-person work raises questions about employee autonomy and satisfaction. Balancing operational efficiency with employee well-being will be critical to sustaining morale and productivity as the company navigates a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Featured image credit: Heute

