FIELDBOSS Wins the 2025 Business Impact of the Year Award from Resco for Excellence in Field Service Software

AVENTURA, FL – FIELDBOSS, the award-winning field service management software platform for HVAC and elevator contractors, is proud to announce it has been given the 2025 Business Impact of the Year Award from Resco.

The honour recognizes FIELDBOSS for delivering the most impactful vertical solution and generating the highest revenue using Resco technology at its core.

Presented at Resco.Next 2025 in Valencia, Spain, this marks the fourth Resco award for FIELDBOSS and underscores the company’s commitment to building vertical-specific software that solves real field service problems.

“Our mobile app isn’t just a feature – it’s a mission-critical tool for contractors in the field,” said Jonathan Taub, President of FIELDBOSS. “Winning Business Impact of the Year is especially meaningful because it acknowledges the tangible outcomes our customers experience every day—fewer truck rolls, faster inspections, better service. It’s a reflection of the hard work, shared passion, and close collaboration between the FIELDBOSS and Resco teams.”

The Resco mobile platform powers every FIELDBOSS implementation. With over 95% of HVAC and elevator customers relying on the mobile app daily, FIELDBOSS continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile field service automation. In 2024 alone, FIELDBOSS customers completed over 3.5 million field reports through the Resco-powered app – an all-time high. Customer sentiment remains strong, with satisfaction scores for the FIELDBOSS mobile experience averaging 4.7 out of 5 across post-implementation surveys.

A key driver of this success has been the ongoing innovation behind the FIELDBOSS mobile app. In its latest Version 6 release, FIELDBOSS delivered major updates to inspection modules, data capture, and offline capabilities—empowering technicians to work more efficiently, even in remote or low-connectivity environments.

Corey Barss, Director of Consulting at FIELDBOSS, added:

“Our commitment to field teams goes beyond just building software – we’re constantly asking how we can make work easier, faster, and more accessible, no matter where the job takes them. Version 6 was a leap forward in mobile functionality, and we’re not slowing down. We stay tightly aligned with Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 roadmap, including upcoming AI capabilities, to ensure that our customers always have the latest, smartest tools in their hands.”

FIELDBOSS has long embraced the role of early adopter and trusted advisor within the Resco ecosystem. The product team regularly tests and implements the newest Resco features before public release, providing field-tested feedback that helps guide platform innovation. This collaborative spirit has made FIELDBOSS a model partner for Resco’s vision of mobile-first field service.

“Receiving this award at Masia Aldamar, surrounded by craftsmanship and tradition, was especially moving,” added Taub. “Winemakers pour their hearts into their work, and so do we. This is the result of many hands, much effort, and a relentless focus on quality.”

This is FIELDBOSS’ fourth Resco award, having previously earned Breakthrough Partner of the Year (2020), Business Impact of the Year (2021), and Partner of the Year (2023). The 2025 Business Impact win affirms the company’s long-term growth, deep field service expertise, and sustained product excellence.

About FIELDBOSS

FIELDBOSS is purpose-built field service management software for HVAC and elevator contractors. It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and leverages Resco mobile technology to help field teams operate more efficiently, reduce operational risk, and better serve customers. With decades of industry expertise and a relentless focus on field operations, FIELDBOSS empowers contractors to run smarter, more profitable businesses.

About Resco

Resco is a global leader in cross-platform enterprise mobility solutions. Founded in 1999, Resco serves over 800 enterprise customers and more than 160,000 licensed users worldwide. Its mobile platform enables field teams to collect data, streamline workflows, and digitize business operations—anytime, anywhere.