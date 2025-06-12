DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

OpenAI says annual revenue reaches $10 billion

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 12, 2025

OpenAI says annual revenue reaches $10 billion

OpenAI recently announced that it has reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue, nearly doubling from approximately $5.5 billion last year. This revenue encompasses income generated from consumer products like ChatGPT, business-focused offerings, and its API services.

The company currently supports more than 500 million weekly active users and serves around 3 million paying business customers, reflecting its broad market reach since launching ChatGPT roughly two and a half years ago.

Ambitious Revenue Targets

Looking ahead, OpenAI is aiming for $125 billion in revenue by 2029, underscoring its aggressive growth plans in the artificial intelligence space.

Despite its impressive revenue, OpenAI faces significant pressure to grow quickly due to high operational costs. The company invests heavily in recruiting top talent and maintaining infrastructure necessary to develop and operate large AI models. OpenAI has not disclosed its full operating expenses or how close it is to profitability.

What The Author Thinks

OpenAI’s milestone of $10 billion in recurring revenue is impressive, especially given the short time since ChatGPT’s launch. However, the company’s rapid scaling comes with hefty expenses, from talent acquisition to cloud infrastructure. The gap between revenue and profitability remains a critical factor. OpenAI’s future success hinges on balancing innovation with sustainable financial management, ensuring it can maintain growth without risking fiscal instability.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

OpenAI launches o3-pro, an enhanced version of its o3 AI reasoning model
Jun 12, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
YouTube’s ecosystem generated 490,000 jobs and contributed $55 billion to US GDP in 2024
Jun 12, 2025 Hilary Ong
User reports glue issue on Samsung’s $1,300 flagship phone
Jun 12, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801