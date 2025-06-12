User reports glue issue on Samsung’s $1,300 flagship phone

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra may be experiencing an unusual but noticeable design flaw: the adhesive holding its camera rings isn’t always reliable. One user on X reported that after three months of daily use, a camera ring detached from his device. Despite the phone’s premium titanium frame and glass back, the rings themselves are purely decorative and attached with glue rather than integrated into the camera hardware.

Not a Widespread Durability Concern—Yet

This issue shouldn’t be seen as a major problem for the S25 Ultra’s overall durability. The camera rings are thicker than those on the previous S24 model, and most users report no problems. Popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything cautioned about this possibility months ago during a teardown, demonstrating that while the rings can be removed with effort, they are typically well secured during everyday use.

An Odd Flaw on a Premium Device

Still, the detaching ring stands out as an unusual weakness in an otherwise high-end phone. It’s rare to see a device made with such quality materials face such a mundane, preventable issue. While this may be an isolated case, it raises questions about the attention to detail in some cosmetic components.

Samsung is unlikely to suffer significant fallout from this isolated adhesive problem. The recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge continues to impress with its slim design and performance. For now, the detached camera ring remains a curious anomaly—one that might warrant another follow-up if similar reports appear in the coming months.

What The Author Thinks Even a tiny issue like a loose camera ring can affect user perception of a flagship device. When customers pay over a thousand dollars, they expect not just cutting-edge specs but flawless build quality down to the smallest components. Samsung’s S25 Ultra shows how even premium materials can’t fully mask minor design oversights. Addressing such details early can save brand reputation and customer trust.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

