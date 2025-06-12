DMR News

YouTube’s ecosystem generated 490,000 jobs and contributed $55 billion to US GDP in 2024

ByHilary Ong

Jun 12, 2025

YouTube’s ecosystem generated 490,000 jobs and contributed $55 billion to US GDP in 2024

YouTube revealed on Tuesday that its creative ecosystem contributed more than $55 billion to the U.S. GDP and supported over 490,000 full-time jobs, based on research conducted by Oxford Economics. This ecosystem includes not only content creators but also the wider network of professionals supporting them, such as video editors, assistants, and publicists, as well as employees of creator-focused companies like Patreon, Spotter, and Linktree.

These figures represent substantial growth since 2022, when the ecosystem was reported to generate roughly $35 billion and 390,000 jobs. Despite a slowdown in venture capital investment compared to four years ago, the creator economy continues to expand steadily.

Monetization Strengths and Challenges

YouTube remains a leading platform offering reliable revenue streams. Creators who join YouTube’s Partner Program receive 55% of ad revenue, enabling many mid-level creators to earn several thousand dollars monthly. In contrast, short-form platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts have struggled to establish stable monetization models that fairly compensate creators.

As the creator economy grows, its participants have highlighted challenges in accessing traditional financial services. Many creators face difficulties qualifying for business credit cards or loans, despite showing financial viability. This issue has gained political attention, leading to the formation of the bipartisan Congressional Creators Caucus by Representatives Yvette Clark and Beth Van Duyne to support and recognize the creator economy’s potential.

Author’s Opinion

The rapid rise of the creator economy highlights the importance of developing financial and institutional frameworks tailored to this unique workforce. Without better access to banking, credit, and support systems, many creators remain vulnerable despite their economic contributions. Governments and financial institutions must evolve alongside this sector to ensure creators can sustain and scale their businesses effectively.

Featured image credit: Heute

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

