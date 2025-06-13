DMR News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Optimistic About Future of Quantum Computing

Yasmeeta Oon

Jun 13, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed increasing optimism about quantum computing during his keynote at Nvidia’s GTC Paris developer conference on Wednesday. He stated that quantum computing is nearing a critical turning point where it will begin solving real-world problems within the next few years.

Unlike classical computers, which use bits representing either 0 or 1, quantum computers operate with quantum bits—or qubits—that can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This capability allows quantum machines to process vast amounts of data and tackle problems in fields such as medicine, science, and finance that classical systems struggle to solve.

The Rising Quantum Ecosystem

Huang praised Europe’s burgeoning quantum computing community and mentioned meeting with representatives from French startup Pasqal. He highlighted Nvidia’s hybrid quantum-classical computing platform, Cuda Q, as part of the exciting advancements underway.

This optimistic tone marks a shift from Huang’s previous stance, when he suggested that useful quantum computers might take 20 years or more to develop. His earlier comments caused dips in quantum computing stocks like Rigetti, IonQ, and D-Wave. Huang later acknowledged that his previous statements were misinterpreted and expressed surprise at the market reaction.

Other tech giants are also advancing quantum computing. Google recently unveiled its Willow quantum chip, showcasing progress in “error correction,” a crucial technique to maintain data integrity in quantum systems.

What The Author Thinks

Quantum computing is undeniably promising, offering potential breakthroughs that could revolutionize many industries. However, it remains a complex and evolving field, where hype often outpaces reality. Nvidia’s renewed optimism is encouraging, but investors, businesses, and the public should balance excitement with caution, understanding that practical, widespread applications may still be years away.

Featured image credit: Hillel Steinberg via Flickr

