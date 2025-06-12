Creator Flow accelerates growth to become Australia’s No.1 UGC platform

Creator Flow, Australia’s fastest-growing UGC (User-Generated Content) platform, recently announced a significant milestone in its business growth and platform expansion.

In just one year, the platform has expanded its creator network from 350 to over 650 top, vetted Australian creators, solidifying its position as the country’s largest dedicated UGC platform. This rapid growth reflects an increasing demand among brands and agencies for scalable, high-performing, and authentic creator-led video content. In 2024 alone, Creator Flow facilitated the production of over 3,000 UGC videos, with 200+ videos in production at any given time, while achieving a 120% year-over-year increase in its client base.

“Our mission was to simplify and elevate how brands and creators collaborate,” said Mustafa Kassim, Founder/CEO of Roar Global. “This growth milestone is a testament to the appetite for authentic, fast-turnaround video content and the value our platform delivers in making UGC creation scalable, affordable, and impactful.”

The Creator Flow team at Australia’s DMA event in May 2025 (Sydney, Australia)

As part of its 2025 roadmap, Creator Flow has rolled out major product enhancements, including a revamped UI/UX for a faster, more intuitive user experience, and introduced new tools that streamline the content briefing and delivery process. The company is further expanding its platform features to provide brands and creators with more product offerings, AI tools, and new earning opportunities for creators.

Strengthening its community-first approach, Creator Flow hosted its first-ever Creator Meetups in Sydney and Melbourne last month, connecting active UGC creators attached to Creator Flow in person to gather insights, share platform updates, and nurture a stronger creator ecosystem.

“We believe a thriving creator community is central to collective success,” said Zoe Allen, Account Manager at Creator Flow. “Our in-person events and growing community initiatives reflect our commitment to supporting creators not just with opportunities, but with tools, resources, and genuine connections that help them build meaningful careers.”

Further establishing its brand presence in the country, Creator Flow took centre stage at Digital Marketers Australia (DMA) 2025 as the Official Coffee Cart Sponsor. The event, which drew over 400 marketing and business leaders, provided a high-visibility platform for the company to spotlight how creator-led content is reshaping digital ad performance and audience engagement for brands of all sizes.

“What sets Creator Flow apart is its commitment to authenticity, speed, and simplicity. Unlike polished influencer campaigns or agency-led productions, UGC videos created through Creator Flow deliver higher engagement and conversions. With a 72-hour content turnaround, fixed pricing with no hidden fees, and a scalable, efficient platform, brands can access high-quality video content faster and more affordably than ever before with Creator Flow” opined Ama Silva, Director – Marketing & Operations at Creator Flow.

With robust growth, product innovation, and deepening creator partnerships, Creator Flow is well-positioned to continue leading Australia’s UGC video landscape in 2025 and beyond. To discover how Creator Flow can elevate your content strategy, visit https://creatorflow.com.au.