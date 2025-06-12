ChatGPT experiences outage with ‘elevated error rates’ lasting hours, says OpenAI

On Tuesday, some users experienced interruptions accessing ChatGPT, with nearly 2,000 outage reports logged on Downdetector, a website that tracks internet service issues. Many users reported receiving a “Too many concurrent requests” error message or found that ChatGPT would not respond to their queries.

OpenAI confirmed that its API fully recovered at 3:24 p.m. EDT, though the service status continued to indicate “degraded performance.” The company’s status page showed “elevated error rates” lasting approximately seven hours. OpenAI stated, “We are monitoring and working towards a full recovery of ChatGPT.”

Despite the disruption, OpenAI recently announced the rollout of its o3-pro model, highlighting progress in its AI capabilities. The company also shared on Monday that it reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a significant increase from about $5.5 billion the previous year. However, it still reported an operating loss of roughly $5 billion.

Additionally, on Saturday, OpenAI released an update to Advanced Voice for paid ChatGPT users. This upgrade improves the chatbot’s intonation and naturalness, making conversations feel more fluid and human-like.

What The Author Thinks As AI tools like ChatGPT become more embedded in daily digital life, their reliability is increasingly critical. While OpenAI’s rapid growth and feature enhancements are impressive, extended outages and degraded performance remind us that infrastructure and scalability remain key challenges. The balance between expanding user capabilities and maintaining consistent service should be the company’s top priority moving forward.

