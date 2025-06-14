Dr. Salome Thomas-EL Launches Meet Their Needs to Empower Educators at ASCD and ISTE Joint Conference

Dr. Salome Thomas-EL Unveils Meet Their Needs at ASCD and ISTE Conference

Dr. Salome Thomas-EL, a nationally recognized educator and award-winning author, will unveil his latest book, Meet Their Needs: And They’ll Succeed, at the ASCD and ISTE Joint Conference on Sparking Joyful Learning and Leading Without Limits in San Antonio, Texas, from June 29 – July 2, 2025. The book builds on Dr. Thomas-EL’s well-established “4Cs of School Success” framework, providing educators with practical tools to support students’ diverse needs, both academically and emotionally.

During his spotlight address at the conference, Dr. Thomas-EL will emphasize the importance of fostering positive adult-child relationships and cultivating a school culture that promotes joy, resilience, and learning. Every child and teacher deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated. His new book aims to empower educators to meet the varied needs of their students, providing specific strategies to create more inclusive, supportive, and resilient learning environments.

Key Insights from Meet Their Needs and the 4Cs of School Success

At the heart of Meet Their Needs lies Dr. Thomas-EL’s transformative 4Cs framework, which is designed to guide educators toward fostering stronger connections with students. These principles include:

Crazy About Students – Dr. Thomas-EL encourages educators to show genuine passion and enthusiasm for their students, creating an environment where students feel valued and motivated.

– Dr. Thomas-EL encourages educators to show genuine passion and enthusiasm for their students, creating an environment where students feel valued and motivated. Curious About Their Lives Outside of School – Developing meaningful, trust-based relationships with students requires educators to take an active interest in their lives beyond the classroom, helping to build trust and mutual understanding.

– Developing meaningful, trust-based relationships with students requires educators to take an active interest in their lives beyond the classroom, helping to build trust and mutual understanding. Consistent as Adults in Their Lives – Consistency in expectations and actions is crucial for providing students with a stable environment where they can thrive emotionally and academically.

– Consistency in expectations and actions is crucial for providing students with a stable environment where they can thrive emotionally and academically. Culture of Joy, Learning, and Resilience – A culture rooted in joy, learning, and resilience provides the foundation for both students and educators to overcome challenges and succeed.

Dr. Thomas-EL’s book explores how to implement these principles in daily school practices, aiming to help educators meet the diverse needs of students, even when facing shrinking budgets. He emphasizes that when teachers and school leaders actively engage in supporting students’ emotional well-being, they lay the groundwork for academic success.

Educators Applaud Dr. Thomas-EL’s Message of Resilience and Support

At previous conferences, Dr. Thomas-EL’s keynote resonated deeply with educators. Rhonda Perry, a Director of Curriculum and School Improvement in Alabama, praised Dr. Thomas-EL’s inspiring message, stating, “Principal EL has a message that every educator needs to hear! His motivational stories will have the audience cheering and saying ‘amen!’”

Educators from across the country also expressed their gratitude for Principal EL’s practical advice on creating more supportive and resilient classrooms. Dr. Todd Whitaker, Professor of Educational Leadership and author of more than 50 books, highlighted Dr. Thomas-EL’s unique approach: “Principal EL provides specific strategies you can immediately implement into your classrooms and schools. He is a must-see for everyone!”

Meet Their Needs Offers a Roadmap for Educators

In Meet Their Needs: And They’ll Succeed, Dr. Thomas-EL offers a comprehensive guide for educators who want to transform the school experience for the children who need them the most. The book covers topics such as critical thinking, trauma-informed teaching practices, joyful and engaging classrooms, after-school programs, community engagement, and why it matters when educators choose to stay and lead from within.

Educators will find practical, actionable advice on implementing strategies that focus on understanding each student’s unique circumstances and providing the right support. Through this approach, Dr. Thomas-EL hopes to inspire educators to become more mindful of their students’ needs, fostering environments where students can thrive despite their challenges.

About Dr. Salome Thomas-EL and Meet Their Needs

Dr. Salome Thomas-EL is an educator, author, and speaker who has dedicated his career to transforming schools and empowering students. A teacher and principal in Philadelphia, PA, and Wilmington, DE, since 1987, he gained national recognition as an inner-city teacher and chess coach whose students were recognized for winning eight National Chess Championships.

Dr. Thomas-EL is the author of many best-selling books, including I Choose to Stay (movie rights optioned by Disney Films), Passionate Leadership, and The Immortality of Influence. He continues to inspire educators worldwide with his messages of resilience, leadership, and building supportive relationships. His work has been featured on GMA, Oprah Radio, C-SPAN, CNN, and NPR.

His latest book, Meet Their Needs: And They’ll Succeed, provides educators with practical strategies to address the emotional, social, and academic needs of students. The book offers guidance for creating inclusive, supportive classrooms where students can thrive.

Educators/parents can purchase Meet Their Needs at Meet Their Needs: And They’ll Succeed.

Quotes from Will Smith and Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Principal EL was called to serve and make an impact on his community.” – From fellow Philly Native, Will Smith

“His story is about determination. Salome Thomas-EL would not give up. He saw the potential in his students and he fought for them.” – From The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger

Media Contact

Dr. Salome Thomas-EL

Principal, Author and Speaker

Email: Principal_EL@me.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram

X

Youtube

Linkedin