From Scrubs to Coats: Zenir Introduces New White Lab Coat Collection for Healthcare Professionals

Zenir, the trusted name in premium medical scrubs, has officially expanded its product lineup with the launch of its first white lab coats available now for both men and women in short and long lengths. Known for combining functional innovation with elevated style, Zenir continues to raise the standard for medical workwear with this new release.

The newly launched white lab coats faithfully embody Zenir’s philosophy of comfort, practicality, and refined style. The short-length lab coat is engineered with a three-dimensional pattern that naturally facilitates shoulder and arm movement ideal for dynamic, active roles while the long lab coat features a subtly cinched waistline and matte hidden snap buttons to deliver a sleek, professional silhouette in clinical settings. Meticulously designed storage details, such as a dedicated pen holder in the chest pocket and an inner pocket for smartphones, balance functionality with clean design. Optimized for fast-paced healthcare environments, this collection not only meets workplace requirements but also offers a range of fits and style options to suit every body shape and individual preference.

Already recognized for its high-performance scrubs, Zenir is a brand trusted by thousands in the healthcare industry and has sold more than 3 million units globally. The brand has earned its reputation for premium-quality scrubs that are breathable, durable, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking, now extended to its latest line of white lab coats.

As Zenir continues to grow its presence beyond Korea, this expansion into white lab coats marks a milestone in Zenir’s commitment to offering a complete spectrum of medical workwear solutions. With thoughtfully tailored cuts, sustainable production using GRS-certified recycled fibers, and a design-first approach, Zenir’s new white lab coats are built for professionals who expect more from their daily uniform.

For more details, visit shopzenir.com.