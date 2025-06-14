China prepared to eliminate all tariffs on imports from Africa

China has announced its readiness to eliminate tariffs on imports from all 53 African nations with which it maintains diplomatic relations. The decision was unveiled at a China-Africa cooperation meeting, coinciding with the threat of increased U.S. tariffs on African goods.

For the past 15 years, China has been Africa’s top trading partner. In 2023, African exports to China reached approximately $170 billion (£125 billion). This tariff removal will further deepen trade ties between China and the continent.

Criticism of Unilateral Tariffs and Call for Fair Trade

A joint ministerial statement from the meeting criticized certain countries’ use of unilateral tariffs, accusing them of disrupting the international economic and trade order. The statement called on the U.S. to resolve trade disputes through principles of equality, respect, and mutual benefit.

This new zero-tariff policy will expand upon last year’s deal, which eliminated tariffs on goods from 33 African countries classified as “least developed.” The broader list now includes major trading partners such as South Africa and Nigeria. China has not provided a timeline for when the policy will take effect.

Eswatini remains excluded from this tariff waiver as it recognizes Taiwan as an independent nation, a stance contrary to China’s position viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province.

Key African Export Sources and U.S. Tariff Impact

China imports significant raw materials from Africa, especially from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea. Meanwhile, the U.S. has announced high tariffs on imports from several African countries, including 50% on Lesotho, 30% on South Africa, and 14% on Nigeria. These tariffs are currently paused until next month, with potential extensions for countries demonstrating good-faith negotiations, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In 2024, the U.S. imported $39.5 billion worth of goods from Africa. Much of this trade benefits from the zero-tariff Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which now faces uncertainty if new U.S. tariffs are implemented.

What The Author Thinks China’s decision to drop tariffs on African imports is a strategic move that could deepen its influence across the continent at a time when U.S. trade policies risk alienating African partners. By offering more accessible trade terms, China positions itself as a more reliable and friendly partner, potentially reshaping the economic landscape in Africa. The U.S. risks losing ground if it does not reconsider its aggressive tariff stance.

