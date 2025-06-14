Jennings Real Estate Secures Long-Term Industrial Warehouse Lease in Springfield MA for Tony’s Tires

Jennings Real Estate Services secured a long-term lease for 26,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space at 87–147 Avocado Street in Springfield, Massachusetts. The new tenant, Tony’s Tires, Inc., will use the facility to consolidate operations and expand its regional distribution capabilities across the Northeast.

Located in a highway-oriented industrial corridor just minutes from I-91, I-291, and the Massachusetts Turnpike, the site provides the infrastructure Tony’s Tires needed to scale. The facility includes 17 loading docks, a ramped drive-in door, 20-foot ceiling heights, and a secure fenced yard. With 35′ x 25′ column spacing and radiant heat throughout, the building supports high-volume, temperature-sensitive operations like tire distribution.

Jennings Real Estate positioned the property to appeal directly to logistics users in need of turnkey space with strong freight access. The team’s marketing strategy focused on the site’s transportation connectivity, high dock count, and functionality, features that are in short supply across the Western Massachusetts industrial market. That strategic focus helped identify and engage Tony’s Tires as a strong tenant candidate.

“The match came down to functionality and location,” said Kevin Jennings of Jennings Real Estate Services. “Tony’s Tires needed immediate access to major highways, reliable loading infrastructure, and room to grow. This facility met those needs, and the lease terms aligned with their long-term plans.”

Tony’s Tires plans to use the Springfield location as a regional hub to support growing customer demand across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. The site’s central location and highway proximity will allow the company to reduce delivery times and improve inventory management.

The lease represents another successful transaction for Jennings Real Estate in the Western Massachusetts industrial sector. With continued demand for distribution and light manufacturing space, especially properties with yard storage and dock capacity, Jennings continues to help owners lease strategically and support tenants scaling their logistics operations.

