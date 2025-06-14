Fund Your Success Announces Kingdom-Minded Real Estate Fund Offering Stable Passive Income for Accredited Investors

Fund Your Success, a private real estate investment fund co-founded by Wyatt Reed and Jacob Ninan, has announced its unique investment opportunity designed for accredited investors seeking stable passive income through real estate-backed assets. The fund aims to provide above-average returns while emphasizing transparency, capital preservation, and values-driven investing.

In a market where traditional investments such as stocks and mutual funds often experience significant volatility, Fund Your Success offers a more predictable alternative. The fund focuses on creative real estate transactions that generate consistent monthly income distributions, targeting annualized returns between 10% and 12%.

Wyatt Reed, co-owner, explained, “Our fund was developed to serve investors who want both financial growth and alignment with their values. We prioritize stewardship and long-term impact alongside returns.”

Simplified Investment Structure With Emphasis on Transparency

Fund Your Success eliminates the complexities often found in investment products. It offers straightforward terms, clear fee structures, and regular income payments without the typical jargon or hidden charges seen in many traditional funds.

Jacob Ninan, co-owner, stated, “We designed Fund Your Success to provide clarity and ease of understanding. Investors can see exactly where their money is going and how it works for them.”

Community and Education as Part of the Investment Experience

More than a financial vehicle, Fund Your Success builds a community based on mentorship and faith-inspired principles. Investors have access to coaching and educational resources focused on real estate investment strategies and ethical wealth-building practices.

With over 500 completed transactions and millions of dollars deployed across multiple states, Fund Your Success also hosts the Ascend Your Success Podcast and supports a growing network of real estate entrepreneurs.

Experienced Leadership With a Proven Track Record

Co-founders Wyatt Reed and Jacob Ninan bring extensive experience managing multi-million-dollar real estate portfolios and coaching hundreds of investors. Their background in both real estate investing and education informs the fund’s disciplined approach.

Aligning Investment With Legacy and Purpose

Fund Your Success prioritizes not only wealth creation but also positive community impact. The fund often supports projects overlooked by conventional lenders, aiming to build generational wealth with a Kingdom-minded focus.

Wyatt Reed said, “Financial success is a tool to create freedom, impact, and legacy. Our fund connects investment capital with meaningful purpose.”

About Fund Your Success

Fund Your Success is a private real estate investment fund focused on helping accredited investors grow and preserve wealth through secure, high-yield real estate opportunities. Founded by Wyatt Reed and Jacob Ninan, the fund emphasizes transparency, integrity, and financial stewardship alongside a faith-driven mission.

Media Contact

Wyatt Reed & Jacob Ninan

Owners, Fund Your Success

Email: Wyatt@fundyoursuccess.com

Website: https://fundyoursuccess.com

Facebook : Fund Your Success