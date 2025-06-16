Neil Surgenor leads TD Bank as a Physician Loan Specialist, ranking as the #22 largest mortgage producers in the United States for 2025. With over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Neil specializes in advising medical professionals on customized mortgage solutions that meet their unique financial needs. His expertise in physician loans, along with first-time homebuyer solutions, has helped doctors, dentists, and other healthcare professionals achieve homeownership.

The mortgage industry success of Neil Surgenor stems from his ability to comprehend financial obstacles which medical practitioners encounter. Through his Medical Professional loan program Surgenor enables physicians to secure bigger mortgages with zero down payments while providing some student loan relief. The understanding of home loan needs specific to physicians has positioned Surgenor as an essential resource for his clients and led to his mortgage business achievement.

A History of Excellence in the Mortgage Industry

Neil Surgenor has proven himself as a reliable mortgage professional throughout the last two decades of his career. Throughout every stage of the homeownership process Surgenor delivers skilled advice to first-time homebuyers and clients who seek mortgage refinancing. Surgenor delivers hands-on mortgage services combined with open communication to deliver personalized care to every client.

The client-first approach Surgenor follows has created an outstanding reputation because it generates substantial word-of-mouth recommendations and five-star ratings across Zillow. Through his exceptional service and expertise he has become one of the top mortgage professionals in the country while earning multiple prestigious awards.

Recognized as a Leader in the Mortgage Industry

Neil Surgenor holds two major awards in addition to his #22 United States Mortgage Producer ranking for 2025. Neil Surgenor achieved Top Originator status from the Scotsman Guide while obtaining a position on the Global 100 list of Mortgage Loan Officers. Surgenor’s commitment to outstanding results for his clients has earned him numerous awards especially in the physician loan market.

The market understands Neil Surgenor as the leading expert for physician loan solutions because he knows exactly how to address medical professionals’ financial requirements. Surgenor has built his reputation as one of the top experts in the field through his knowledge of physician loan requirements and his dedication to guiding medical professionals during home buying transactions.

The Future of Physician Loans with Neil Surgenor

Through his leadership in physician mortgage solutions Neil Surgenor delivers customized mortgage products to medical professionals while adapting to industry trends. Surgenor enables physicians along with other healthcare professionals through favorable loan terms and student loan and high-income debt management expertise. Surgenor provides custom-made solutions for physicians and other healthcare professionals through his experienced approach to loan terms.

The satisfaction Neil Surgenor receives from his work stems from helping doctors and dentists achieve their goal of home ownership. I achieve happiness from my work and my clients rely on me to direct them through their vital financial choices according to Surgenor. Satisfied clients express their positive experiences with Surgenor through testimonials that showcase his dedication to client-focused service and integrity.

Neil Surgenor’s professional profile can be accessed through his Zillow profile or TD Bank profile page where clients can view his credentials and find details about his assistance for medical professionals in mortgage solutions.

Media Contact:

Neil Surgenor

NMLS License Number: 372700TD Bank

Phone Number: 212 933-9900

Zillow Profile: Neil Surgenor Zillow