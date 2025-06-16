DMR News

Smith Will & Trust Announces Strategic Guidance to Safeguard Florida Estates

Jun 16, 2025

Redefining Legacy Planning for Florida Families

St. Petersburg, Florida – Smith Will & Trust, a dedicated estate planning and elder law firm, has announced its comprehensive service suite aimed at helping Florida families navigate complex estate-related matters. Led by estate planning attorney Christian Smith, Esq., the firm emphasizes asset protection, probate avoidance, Medicaid lien prevention, and inheritance security, bringing personalized, client-focused strategies to an area of law often mired in emotional and financial challenges.

Christian Smith, a Jacksonville native and University of North Florida graduate, founded Smith Will & Trust following a transformative experience during his legal studies at the University of Dayton. After enduring a lengthy and costly probate process involving his grandfather’s estate, Smith committed his legal career to preventing similar hardship for other families.

Strategic Asset Protection Through Thoughtful Legal Planning

Smith Will & Trust’s services are designed to minimize the burdens commonly associated with estate transfers. The firm drafts and reviews customized trusts and estate plans, focusing on strategies that reduce exposure to Medicaid liens and unnecessary taxation while also ensuring seamless inheritance processes.

According to Smith, “Families often underestimate the emotional toll and financial drain that probate can cause. By planning properly, these stresses can be alleviated or entirely avoided.”

The firm’s asset protection strategies are particularly relevant to Florida’s aging population, many of whom are navigating both retirement planning and concerns over long-term care costs. Smith Will & Trust works to shield assets from being depleted by nursing home expenses and guides clients through the nuances of Medicaid eligibility.

Preventing Probate: A Central Mission

A primary service pillar of Smith Will & Trust is the avoidance of probate court—a process that can span several months or even years, delaying asset distribution and increasing legal costs. By focusing on living trusts and other non-probate transfer methods, the firm ensures a faster, more efficient transition of wealth and property.

“After what I experienced with my grandfather’s probate, I knew I wanted to help families avoid that pain,” said Smith. “Estate planning should be about peace of mind, not prolonged legal conflict.”

The firm also addresses the often-overlooked risks of estate-related family disputes. Through legally sound structures and transparent documentation, clients are guided to prevent family drama that may arise during inheritance proceedings.

Serving All of Florida With a Personal Touch

While headquartered in St. Petersburg, Smith Will & Trust serves clients across the state of Florida. Smith’s upbringing in Jacksonville, time spent caring for family in Ohio, and current residence near Weedon Island Preserve reflect his deep ties to both community and family—values that form the bedrock of his professional practice.

Clients appreciate the firm’s compassionate approach, and testimonials frequently highlight Smith’s ability to translate complex legalese into actionable plans that reflect each family’s unique priorities.

Experience Backed by Results

Christian Smith has drafted and reviewed thousands of estate plans, safeguarding millions in family assets from Medicaid claims and probate interference. Licensed by the Florida Bar and holding insurance credentials, his expertise continues to attract families seeking long-term financial security and legacy preservation.

Whether it’s minimizing estate taxes, structuring irrevocable trusts, or guiding retirement distributions, the firm’s hands-on services provide clarity in a legal landscape that often confuses or overwhelms.

About Smith Will & Trust

Smith Will & Trust is an estate planning and elder law firm based in St. Petersburg, Florida. The firm specializes in helping families avoid probate, protect their assets, minimize tax exposure, qualify for Medicaid, and secure a peaceful financial future for loved ones. With a client-focused approach, the firm operates with the mission of delivering peace of mind and long-term security.

