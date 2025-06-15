Instagram finally lets users rearrange their profile grids

Instagram announced on Thursday a major update allowing users to rearrange their profile grids, along with testing a feature that lets users post content quietly—without having it appear in their followers’ feeds. Additionally, the platform is rolling out Spotify song sharing on Instagram Notes and launching a new initiative to support emerging creators.

More Control Over Your Profile Aesthetic

Instagram says grid rearrangement has been one of its most requested features. Up until now, posts have appeared in chronological order, with pinning being the only way to keep older posts at the top. The new feature will allow users to customize the order of their posts, making their profiles more visually appealing or highlighting specific content.

This move was hinted at earlier this year by Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri, though the company had initially shelved the idea after early development in 2022. Now, in 2025, Instagram is finally ready to launch the feature.

Share Without the Spotlight

The new “quiet posting” feature is currently being tested and will allow users to post content directly to their profiles without the post showing up in their followers’ feeds. Mosseri explains this aims to reduce the pressure users feel about performance and engagement on the platform, making creative expression less intimidating.

This feature resembles Instagram’s trial reels, which let creators test videos that don’t initially reach their followers. Instagram reports that 40% of creators posted Reels more frequently after trying trial reels, and 80% of those saw their Reels reach new audiences beyond their follower base.

Instagram’s new Spotify integration lets users share songs they’re listening to in real time directly to their Instagram Notes, offering followers a peek into their music tastes.

Meanwhile, Instagram launched Drafts, a program aimed at investing in emerging talent. Unlike a traditional creator fund, Drafts focuses on personalized support — including financial assistance, collaboration opportunities, and creative guidance — tailored to each creator’s unique needs.

What The Author Thinks Instagram’s new features show a welcome shift toward prioritizing user experience and mental well-being. Allowing users to rearrange their grids offers creative freedom, while quiet posting can help reduce the stress of chasing likes. The Drafts initiative could provide meaningful support for up-and-coming creators, which is essential in an increasingly crowded content landscape.

