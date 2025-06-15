Baku ID 2025 offers startups global exposure and direct investment opportunities

Tickets are now on sale for Baku ID 2025, the region’s leading innovation and startup festival. Having become a tradition and a vital part of the Caucasus innovation agenda, Baku ID returns once again on June 19–20, 2025, with two full days of thought leadership, global networking, startup showcases, and cross-border collaboration.

This year’s festival will take place at two of Baku’s most distinctive venues — Jolly Joker Baku and the Stone Chronicle Museum — offering a unique atmosphere that blends cultural richness with forward-looking ideas.

Organized by the SABAH.HUB Innovation Center, Baku ID 2025 is supported by several strategic partners, including the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, PASHA Holding, and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR).

The theme of this year’s edition, “The Regional Nexus,” highlights Baku ID’s role in connecting ideas, talent, and capital across borders. The festival provides a platform where tech-driven solutions spark new partnerships and where startups across the region gain access to international visibility and scale.

What to Expect at Baku ID 2025

Over two dynamic days, Baku ID 2025 will bring together:

Top-tier investors , VCs, and corporate partners from Europe, MENA, and Central Asia

, VCs, and corporate partners from Europe, MENA, and Central Asia Innovative startups looking to validate, pitch, and scale

looking to validate, pitch, and scale Ecosystem leaders and global experts delivering keynote talks, panels, and practical workshops

delivering keynote talks, panels, and practical workshops Cultural entertainment, afterparties, and immersive networking experiences

Additional opportunities for participants include:

Direct investment connections through startup–VC matchmaking

through startup–VC matchmaking Startup competitions evaluated by international jury members

evaluated by international jury members Expert-led hands-on sessions to accelerate product development and go-to-market

to accelerate product development and go-to-market Cross-sector networking to build connections and partnerships across industries and countries

Since its launch in 2022, Baku ID has hosted more than 9,500 participants, showcased over 200 startups, and enabled 2.5 million AZN in early-stage investments — proving itself as a high-impact platform for innovation in the greater Eurasian region.

To learn more about the Baku ID Innovation Festival and stay updated on the latest news, visit bakuid.com

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in Baku ID 2025 — register now and get your ticket via bakuid.com/buy-ticket.