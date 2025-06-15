DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Baku ID 2025 offers startups global exposure and direct investment opportunities

ByEthan Lin

Jun 15, 2025

Tickets are now on sale for Baku ID 2025, the region’s leading innovation and startup festival. Having become a tradition and a vital part of the Caucasus innovation agenda, Baku ID returns once again on June 19–20, 2025, with two full days of thought leadership, global networking, startup showcases, and cross-border collaboration.

This year’s festival will take place at two of Baku’s most distinctive venues — Jolly Joker Baku and the Stone Chronicle Museum — offering a unique atmosphere that blends cultural richness with forward-looking ideas.

Organized by the SABAH.HUB Innovation Center, Baku ID 2025 is supported by several strategic partners, including the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, PASHA Holding, and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR).

The theme of this year’s edition, “The Regional Nexus,” highlights Baku ID’s role in connecting ideas, talent, and capital across borders. The festival provides a platform where tech-driven solutions spark new partnerships and where startups across the region gain access to international visibility and scale.

What to Expect at Baku ID 2025

Over two dynamic days, Baku ID 2025 will bring together:

  • Top-tier investors, VCs, and corporate partners from Europe, MENA, and Central Asia
  • Innovative startups looking to validate, pitch, and scale
  • Ecosystem leaders and global experts delivering keynote talks, panels, and practical workshops
  • Cultural entertainment, afterparties, and immersive networking experiences

Additional opportunities for participants include:

  • Direct investment connections through startup–VC matchmaking
  • Startup competitions evaluated by international jury members
  • Expert-led hands-on sessions to accelerate product development and go-to-market
  • Cross-sector networking to build connections and partnerships across industries and countries

Since its launch in 2022, Baku ID has hosted more than 9,500 participants, showcased over 200 startups, and enabled 2.5 million AZN in early-stage investments — proving itself as a high-impact platform for innovation in the greater Eurasian region.

To learn more about the Baku ID Innovation Festival and stay updated on the latest news, visit bakuid.com

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in Baku ID 2025 — register now and get your ticket via bakuid.com/buy-ticket

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

OpenAI and Mattel partner to integrate generative AI into toymaking and products
Jun 15, 2025 Hilary Ong
Global User Experience Upgrade: How ZHGUI Exchange Enhances Trading Environment and Service Support
Jun 15, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google Cloud outage disrupts large parts of the internet
Jun 15, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801