OpenAI and Mattel partner to integrate generative AI into toymaking and products

Mattel, the iconic maker of Barbie and other beloved toys, has partnered with OpenAI to bring generative AI technology into the toy industry and its expanding entertainment portfolio.

This collaboration marks OpenAI’s first licensing deal with a toymaker, adding to its growing presence across various industries, including news media and enterprise sectors. It could also provide OpenAI with a strategic foothold within Mattel’s increasingly ambitious entertainment division.

Mattel’s Growing Entertainment and Digital Ambitions

Following the success of the 2023 blockbuster Barbie movie, Mattel is actively developing films based on other popular brands like Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Barney, UNO, and Masters of the Universe. Alongside animated and live-action TV content, Mattel is also venturing into digital gaming, with plans to launch its first self-published game in 2026, as disclosed in its first-quarter earnings report.

Mattel’s Chief Franchise Officer Josh Silverman shared that the forthcoming AI-powered product from this collaboration will span “the spectrum of physical products and some experiences.” Despite the partnership, Mattel will retain full control over its intellectual property and product development, rather than licensing IP rights to OpenAI.

Safety, Privacy, and Enhanced Creativity at the Forefront

The companies have emphasized safety, privacy, and security as core principles guiding the creation and release of AI-powered products. Mattel employees will also have access to OpenAI’s tools like ChatGPT Enterprise to boost product development and creative ideation.

Silverman expressed optimism about AI’s potential:

“AI has the power to expand on our mission to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

Whether this means an AI-enhanced Barbie or quicker scriptwriting, Mattel’s classic brands are poised for a next-generation transformation.

Author’s Opinion Bringing AI into toymaking could revolutionize how beloved brands engage with audiences. While there are risks around data privacy and content control, this partnership signals a smart evolution for Mattel to stay relevant in a digital age. By blending classic play with cutting-edge AI, Mattel might offer richer, more interactive experiences that resonate across generations.

Featured image credit: Radjah via GoodFon

