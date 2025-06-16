Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Soar, U.S. Online Stores Show ‘Out of Stock’

Nintendo sold more than 3.5 million units of its new flagship Switch 2 gaming system within four days of its launch. Major U.S. retailers quickly marked the console as “out of stock” on their online stores, reflecting the strong consumer demand for Nintendo’s first new console in eight years.

The impressive start puts Nintendo on track to meet its goal of selling 15 million units of the Switch 2 in the fiscal year ending March 2026. However, analysts believe this target may be conservative given the momentum behind the launch.

Serkan Toto, CEO and founder of Kantan Games, told CNBC, “The market expected a record from Nintendo, and as it turns out, Nintendo delivered.” He added that all pre-launch indicators pointed to strong demand and predicted more sales records in the coming weeks and months.

Toto forecasts over 20 million units sold within the first 12 months, a view echoed by David Gibson, senior research analyst at MST Financial.

Fan Enthusiasm and Retail Impact

The Switch 2 was released on June 5 to enthusiastic fans, with long lines forming outside Nintendo stores for midnight releases.

Doug Bowser, President and COO of Nintendo of America, expressed gratitude for the positive response, stating, “Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go.”

Despite the strong sales, Nintendo’s Tokyo-listed shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday, though the company’s shares have surged nearly fivefold since the original Switch launched in 2017.

The original Switch set a high bar with 15 million units sold in its first year. It has since sold over 152 million units, making it Nintendo’s second-best-selling device behind the Nintendo DS. The Switch 2’s launch sales align with the strong demand analysts predicted, but whether it will replicate or exceed its predecessor’s success remains to be seen.

Supply Challenges and Stock Shortages

The record-breaking sales have raised questions about Nintendo’s ability to keep up with demand. Retailers including Walmart, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy were out of stock on the Switch 2, according to their online listings.

In April, Bowser said Nintendo was working with retail partners to ensure ample supply not only for launch weekend but for the long term. However, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that 2.2 million people in Japan entered a lottery to buy the Switch 2 at launch — far exceeding initial supply expectations.

Serkan Toto expects supply shortages to persist in Japan but believes other markets will face fewer challenges. “Except for Japan where demand is extraordinarily high, fans who really want the console can get one, though it might take a while,” he said. “Supply seems more robust than at the original Switch launch in 2017.”

Tariffs and Pricing Impact

President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs present an additional challenge. In April, Nintendo delayed U.S. preorders of the Switch 2 while assessing the tariffs’ impact.

The Switch 2 retails at $449 in the U.S., making it Nintendo’s most expensive console to date. Bowser said the company would monitor tariffs before deciding on any price adjustments.

David Gibson noted that resolving tariff issues could potentially lower Switch 2 prices in the U.S.

Building on the original Switch’s success, the Switch 2 offers a larger screen and improved performance. A new GameChat2 feature enables players to voice or video chat with friends online and share game screens, enhancing social play.

Author’s Opinion The Switch 2’s launch shows Nintendo’s enduring appeal and the gaming community’s eagerness for innovation. However, the rapid sell-out and ongoing supply constraints highlight the challenges of meeting demand in today’s complex global supply chain. Nintendo must balance keeping excitement high with improving availability to maintain momentum. Pricing also remains a sensitive factor, especially with tariffs potentially impacting U.S. sales. If Nintendo can smooth out supply issues and avoid significant price hikes, the Switch 2 could follow in the footsteps of its wildly successful predecessor.

Featured image credit: Everton via GoodFon

