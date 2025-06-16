Report Says Apple’s Smarter Siri Will Arrive Next Spring

Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its AI-enhanced version of Siri in the spring of 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this timeline represents an “internal release target” for what has been described as a delayed upgrade to the voice assistant.

The AI-powered Siri is expected to arrive with the iOS 26.4 software update. Apple released the first beta of iOS 26 to developers recently, shortly after unveiling iOS 26 during its 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote.

While iOS 26 brought several new Apple Intelligence features, Siri itself remained largely unchanged in this update.

Features Announced at WWDC 2024

Some of Siri’s upcoming features were first announced at WWDC 2024 last June. This includes the assistant’s ability to be aware of what’s happening on your iPhone’s screen and provide more personalized responses. Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, stated that these features would come with a future software update scheduled for release sometime next year.

In a WWDC interview, Federighi explained that Apple faced challenges trying to merge two different Siri architectures: one that was stable but lacked new features, and a more advanced version that was not yet ready for widespread use.

This technical hurdle contributed to the delay in rolling out the new Siri.

Bloomberg’s report suggests Apple might preview some of Siri’s new capabilities at the launch event for its next iPhone this fall. However, the timeline remains tentative, and plans could change.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s cautious approach to releasing its AI-enhanced Siri highlights a commitment to delivering a polished, reliable experience rather than rushing to market. Merging two architectures and ensuring stability is no small feat, especially when the goal is to create a truly smart assistant that understands user context. While the delay might frustrate eager users, the wait could result in a Siri that feels genuinely advanced and integrated. In an AI landscape crowded with competing assistants, Apple’s methodical pace may pay off by building long-term user trust.

Featured image credit: Heute

