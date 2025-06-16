Braden Business Systems Honored with 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

Braden Business Systems proudly announces that its proprietary IT operations platform, SmartOps, has been named a 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC. This prestigious award recognizes cutting-edge managed service solutions that empower organizations to enhance IT productivity, boost operational efficiency, and adapt to evolving technology demands.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award celebrates transformative products reshaping the managed services landscape. SmartOps earned this distinction for its innovative self-service capabilities, intelligent automation, and its ability to streamline day-to-day IT operations across diverse environments.

SmartOps is Braden’s AI-powered, web-based IT operations platform designed to empower users and IT teams alike. With SmartOps, businesses can perform tasks such as password resets, printer troubleshooting, application installations, and calendar permission changes through an intuitive self-service interface, eliminating the need to wait in helpdesk queues. It also provides on-demand access to Braden’s expert IT professionals for troubleshooting, project planning, and technology procurement. Clients utilizing SmartOps have reported a productivity increase of over 50%.

“SmartOps is a testament to our belief that IT should be seamless, scalable, and empowering,” said Erik Braden, Managing Partner of Braden Business Systems. “By reducing friction in everyday IT interactions and giving users the autonomy to resolve issues, SmartOps is redefining how businesses engage with their technology. We’re honored that TMC recognizes the tangible value SmartOps brings to our clients and partners.”

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Braden Business Systems as a 2025 recipient of TMC’s MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, SmartOps,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Braden’s commitment to the Channel—empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients.”

Winners of the 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet’s media platforms.

For more information about Braden Business Systems and SmartOps, visit bradenonline.com/Smartops.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cyber security and document management. Braden is ranked as the #1 MSP in Indiana and #172 nationally on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list; has been honored with placement on the Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list; and has won the Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity award for Leadership.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry’s leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

ABOUT TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate technological advancements. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

