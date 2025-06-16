Michles & Booth Pensacola Blood Drive: Lifesaving Impact Continues

Michles & Booth, a leading personal injury law firm serving Northwest and Central Florida, proudly announces the successful outcome of its most recent OneBlood Blood Drive hosted in March. The event saw an outpouring of community support, resulting in the collection of an impressive 23 units of blood. This significant contribution brings the firm’s cumulative total to 142 units collected since initiating these lifesaving events in 2022, potentially providing critical aid to as many as 426 individuals in need.

The ongoing blood drives, hosted at the Michles & Booth Pensacola office, have become a cornerstone of the firm’s community outreach program. Recognizing the constant and critical need for blood donations, the firm has consistently partnered with OneBlood, a not-for-profit community asset responsible for providing safe, available, and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout most of Florida, parts of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Marcus Michles, Owner and Managing Partner of Michles & Booth, expressed his gratitude and pride in the community’s continued participation. “Each blood drive we host is a reminder of the incredible generosity within our Pensacola community. Collecting 23 units in our latest drive is a testament to that spirit. While we advocate for those injured through our legal work, these blood drives allow us, and our community partners, to proactively contribute to saving lives in a very direct and tangible way.”

He added, “To know that our efforts since 2022 have potentially helped up to 426 people is truly humbling. It underscores the profound impact a simple act of donating a pint of blood can have. We are deeply committed to this cause and incredibly proud of our partnership with OneBlood and the lifesaving difference we are making together.

The need for blood is constant. Blood and platelet donations are essential for patients undergoing surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Each unit of blood donated can help save up to three lives, making initiatives like those hosted by Michles & Booth exceptionally vital. The firm’s consistent efforts highlight a deep-seated commitment to the well-being of the communities it serves, extending far beyond the courtroom.

The success of these drives is a collaborative effort. Michles & Booth provides the venue and logistical support, while OneBlood manages the donation process with their professional medical team, ensuring a safe and efficient experience for all donors. The firm actively promotes the events, encouraging staff, clients, and the wider Pensacola community to participate.

“Giving a pint of blood is such a small thing for an individual to do, yet it can make such a monumental difference in someone else’s life, or even multiple lives,” stated Rainey C. Booth. “Michles & Booth is honored to facilitate these opportunities for our community to come together and give back. The fact that we’ve collectively provided enough blood to potentially save over 400 lives is a powerful motivator to continue and expand these efforts.”

The firm plans to continue its partnership with OneBlood and host regular blood drives, further solidifying its role as a community leader dedicated to making a tangible positive impact. These events not only address a critical healthcare need but also foster a sense of unity and shared purpose among participants.

Michles & Booth encourages other businesses and community organizations to consider hosting their own blood drives or supporting OneBlood’s mission. The ongoing need for a stable blood supply is a challenge that requires collective action, and every contribution counts significantly.

About Michles & Booth:

Michles & Booth is a distinguished personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families across Northwest and Central Florida. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, the firm specializes in a comprehensive range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and premises liability. Michles & Booth is committed to providing compassionate, client-focused advocacy and aggressively fighting for the justice and compensation its clients deserve. Beyond its legal practice, the firm is deeply invested in community service and initiatives that enhance the well-being of the regions it serves.

About OneBlood:

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available, and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients. OneBlood distributes nearly one million blood products annually, processes more than 40,000 units of blood each month, and employs more than 2,500 people. The organization operates over 100 donor centers and 200 Big Red Buses, serving a vast area across the Southeastern United States.