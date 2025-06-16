Agents Unleashed Brings AI Agent Festival to Cannes during EthCC

The groundbreaking Agents Unleashed event returns, this time to the prestigious Hotel Barrière Le Majestic, premiering its Cannes edition at EthCC on June 30th, 2025.

Recognized as one of the top events in Crypto x AI to attend by Cointelegraph, Agents Unleashed has quickly become a must-attend conference for technology innovators. This global series of events brings together the top minds working at the intersection of Crypto x AI, with a particular focus on AI agents. Inspired by Cannes’ legendary film festival culture, this event will explore how AI agents are transforming the world and powering use cases that seek to delight their human counterparts.

“Agents Unleashed IRL events are where the most impactful builders in AI and blockchain come together to share their work,” says David Minarsch, CEO of Valory and Founding Member of Olas. “These gatherings provide a unique lens into the latest AI agent use cases in crypto.”

Agents Unleashed has been successfully held in Denver, Berlin, Brussels, San Francisco, Singapore, and Bangkok, engaging over 7,000 registrations worldwide. The Cannes event promises to be the most sophisticated gathering yet, with a red carpet-style branded backdrop for gold sponsors, including Olas, NEAR, Bagel, Giza, and Almanak.

The evening will feature an Opening Talk, Festival Feature presentations, Agent Premieres (10-minute focused talks on AI agents), Roundtables with industry leaders, and an Agent Builders Meet & Greet for networking. A highlight will be the Agent d’Or Award, recognizing the best Agent Premiere talk. Key discussion topics include the Future of Autonomous AI Agents, the Potential of Decentralized AI (DeFAI), and solving challenges in Web3 and AI integration. Attendees will also participate in 1-minute IRL interviews, capturing insights and excitement from the event.

The event will be catered with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, beer, and wine, creating a curated experience to explore the transformative potential of AI agents in an elegant, film festival-inspired setting.

The event is set for June 30th, 2025, from 5 PM to 9 PM at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes, France. With an expected attendance of 350 technology innovators, the conference offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with the cutting edge of AI and cryptocurrency development.

Attendees can expect a professionally recorded event, with video content available on YouTube shortly after the conference, including highlights from the 1-minute IRL interviews. The Agents Unleashed series continues to establish itself as the premier global event series connecting top minds at the convergence of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, with a special focus on AI agent development and implementation.

To register for the event, visit: https://lu.ma/tp6rhykz..

About Olas

Olas is the platform for co-owning AI. Olas enables everyone to own a share of AI, specifically autonomous agents. One of the first Crypto x AI projects, founded in 2021, Olas offers the composable Olas Stack for developing autonomous AI agents, and the Olas Protocol for incentivizing their creation and co-ownership. Olas’ mission is to incentivize and coordinate different parties to launch autonomous agents that form entire AI economies serving all humans. Olas is giving rise to agent economies across major blockchains with over ﻿7 million transactions, over 4 million agent-to-agent transactions, and 500 Daily Active Agents to date. In Olas Predict, AI agents predict the future, using state-of-the-art AI models, then apply their predictions to on-chain markets. Learn more at OLA. network.

